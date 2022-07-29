Tyler Hubbard Sets Release Date for Debut Solo Album, Teases More New Music

Tyler Hubbard has unveiled the release date for his debut solo album. The Florida Georgia Line singer is set to release his full-length debut on Jan. 27, 2023, but fans won't have to wait that long to hear more new music.

According to a press release on Friday (July 29), Hubbard will release five additional tracks from his forthcoming album in August. Fans have already heard three tracks from the album: "5 Foot 9," "35's" and "Way Home."

Hubbard will tease fans with more music in advance of his upcoming solo tour, which finds him supporting Keith Urban on the Fall 2022 leg of his ongoing 2022 the Speed of Now Tour. Those dates will mark Hubbard's first full solo tour since Florida Georgia Line announced an indefinite hiatus.

A six-track project titled Dancin' in the Country will pair "5 Foot 9" with the five additional new tracks, giving fans an ample overview of Hubbard's new music in advance of the tour. That project drops Aug. 19.

“We’ve been releasing new music throughout this summer, and now I’m so pumped to be sharing even more of my new project — these songs have been waiting to be heard!” Hubbard enthuses.

“Though the album is coming early next year, I put together this collection of music especially for the fans as I get ready to go on tour. I can’t wait to hear the crowd sing these songs with me as I hit the road for the first time as a solo artist.”

Hubbard co-wrote all six tracks on Dancin' in the Country, working with a slate of top Nashville songwriters that includes Urban, Jon Nite, Ross Copperman, Jordan Schmidt, Rhett Akins, Jaren Johnston and more. He co-produced the tracks alongside Schmidt, with Jesse Frasure also producing a track titled "Baby Gets Her Lovin'."

Dancin' in the Country is currently available for pre-order. See the cover art and track list for the project below.

The Speed of Now Tour kicks off Sept. 3 and runs through Nov. 4.

Tyler Hubbard, Dancin' in the Country Tracklist:

1. "Dancin’ in the Country," (Tyler Hubbard, Jon Nite, Ross Copperman, Keith Urban)

2. "Baby Gets Her Lovin’," (Hubbard, Jesse Frasure, Canaan Smith) *

3. "Everybody Needs a Bar," (Hubbard, Jordan Schmidt, Zachary Kale)

4. "Inside and Out," (Hubbard, Jordan Schmidt, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi)

5. "I’m the Only One," (Hubbard, Chris Loocke, Rhett Akins)

6. "5 Foot 9," (Hubbard, Jaren Johnston, Chase McGill)

All tracks produced by Tyler Hubbard and Jordan Schmidt

*Produced with Jesse Frasure

tyler-hubbard-dancin-in-the-country-cover-art UMG Nashville loading...