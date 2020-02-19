Florida Georgia Line are involved with Justin Bieber's second country music collaboration in recent months. On Wednesday morning (Feb. 19), the two acts dropped a new, "country remix" version of Bieber's song "Yummy."

Bieber released his original version of the song in early January, as the first single from a forthcoming new album, titled Changes, and his first solo single in two and a half years. The "Yummy" country remix keeps the first half of the song, performed by Bieber, largely the same. Florida Georgia Line come in for the second half of the song, however -- introduced by a signature Tyler Hubbard "Yeah, baby" -- with a brand-new verse.

"Let me take it to the country / We can call it home cookin' / I'm your chicken, you're my dumplin'," goes their verse. "We say grace, I say thanks / For my baby and this drink / Let me slide on over, girl, and get a taste."

Hubbard, Brian Kelley and Bieber then combine for a final verse of "Yummy." Readers can press play above to hear the newly released remix.

In late January, Bieber earned his first No. 1 country song when his collaboration with Dan + Shay, "10,000 Hours," topped the Country Airplay chart. When they first released the song, the three artists explained that they created it in tribute to their wives, with Dan + Shay bandmate Shay Mooney noting that "10,000 Hours" is "about spending a lifetime learning and loving your significant other."

Florida Georgia Line are currently promoting "Blessings," from their Can't Say I Ain't Country album, as a single at country radio. Well-known for collaborating with artists from other genres, the duo most recently appeared on "Fight" with Tayla Parx.

