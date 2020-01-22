Justin Bieber Has His First No. 1 Country Song

Pop monolith Justin Bieber has notched his first-ever No. 1 hit on Billboard's Country Airplay chart, thanks to his massively popular collaboration with Dan + Shay, "10,000 Hours." The milestone marks Dan + Shay's seventh career No. 1 on the chart, as well as their fourth consecutive chart-topping hit.

Billboard reports that "10,000 Hours"'s reign at the top isn't confined to that single chart, either. In addition to netting the top spot on the Country Airplay chart for the week dated Jan. 19, the song also dominates for the 15th week on the Hot Country Songs chart, for the 10th frame on the Country Streaming Songs chart and for the sixth week on Country Digital Song Sales chart.

"When I got the news that '10,000 Hours' is No. 1 on all four charts simultaneously, my mind was truly blown," Dan + Shay's Dan Smyers explained. "We know that it takes the support of a lot of people to make the stars align like this, and we're incredibly grateful for every bit of it."

When they first released the song, the three artists explained that they created it in tribute to their wives, with Dan + Shay bandmate Shay Mooney noting that "10,000 Hours" is "about spending a lifetime learning and loving your significant other." In fact, they performed the collaboration at Bieber's wedding to model Hailey Baldwin back in September of 2019.

"This song means a lot to us because we are married to two wonderful ladies, Hannah and Abby, and it was cool to be able to collaborate with our friend, Justin Bieber, because he’s in that same boat: just recently got married to his wife Hailey," Mooney related at the time.

Dan + Shay have been friends with Bieber for a number of years, and are co-managed (with Jason Owen) by the pop superstar's manager, Scooter Braun. The country duo have previously shared that they love cultivating friendships and collaborations outside the country genre, explaining that those relationships give them a fresh perspective on their own music.

"We have folks like Shawn Mendes or Demi Lovato hit us up and be like, 'I am obsessed with country music. The storytelling, the songs, the harmonies, everything," they told The Boot and other outlets in mid-2019, shortly after performing their hit, "Speechless," at Jonas Brothers bandmate Joe Jonas' wedding to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner.

"To have people from the outside looking in be like, 'Man, I wish we had something like that. I wish we had that sense of community,' it just makes us feel really glad to be here in Nashville doing what we do," Smyers noted.