Dan + Shay, Justin Bieber Win a 2021 Grammy Award for ‘10,000 Hours’

Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber were named the 2021 Grammy Awards winners in the category of Best Country Duo/Group Performance during the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony on Sunday afternoon (March 14).

They beat out Brothers Osborne's "All Night," Lady A's "Ocean," Little Big Town's "Sugar Coat" and Old Dominion's "Some People Do" for the prize, and during their acceptance speech, the very shocked country duo did their best to thank everyone they could remember.

"Thank you so much to our fans, to Justin's fans. To everybody that voted for us, it truly means the word," Dan Smyers said after some shouts and hugs with Shay Mooney. Their families were heard celebrating just off camera as they were accepting from a separate location, not the Premiere Ceremony stage.

"My hands are shaking right now, this is absolutely crazy," Mooney remarked as he thanked his family and team, plus the writers of "10,000 Hours."

Dan + Shay have now won three Grammys in three tries. Bieber has two wins.

The winners in a variety of non-televised Grammy Awards categories were announced during the Premiere Ceremony on Sunday afternoon: A film about Linda Ronstadt won Best Music Film, for example, while the late John Prine picked up Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song.

Miranda Lambert led the country nominees going into 2021 Grammy Awards: She's nominated in three country Grammy categories. Old D, Ingrid Andress, Little Big Town and Brandy Clark were all nominated twice, while Mickey Guyton was a first-time Grammys nominee in 2021.

Andress is the only country artist nominated in the all-genre categories this year, scoring a nod for Best New Artist. Taylor Swift is also nominated in multiple pop and all-genre categories, for songs from her surprise Folklore album.

Trevor Noah will host the 2021 Grammy Awards telecast, which will air live from Los Angeles, Calif., on Sunday night beginning at 8PM ET. The televised portion of the event will air live on CBS, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

