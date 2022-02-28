Turnpike Troubadours have expanded their list of 2022 tour dates once again. In a post shared to their social media pages today (Feb. 28), the Oklahoma band announced shows in Council Bluffs, Iowa on June 10 and Waite Park, Minn. on June 11. Steve Earle and Old 97s will also perform at both dates.

This fall, the Troubadours will return to New Braunfels, Texas for two show on Oct. 21 and 22. These new dates come just a week after the band announced they'll be headlining two nights at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium on July 29 and 30.

Since surprising fans with news of their reunion after going on hiatus for three years, Turnpike Troubadours have been plotting a lengthy list of tour dates across the country. Their national trek will kick off on April 8 at Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa, Okla. and will include stops in Colorado, Oregon, Montana and more. You can find a full list of their already announced concerts below.

Tickets for all four new dates will go on sale this Friday, March 4 at 10 am CST. A pre-sale will begin on Wednesday, March 2 at 10 am CST. You can find more information on ticketing at the band's official website.

Turnpike Troubadours' 2022 Concert Dates:

April 8 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain's Ballroom

April 9 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain's Ballroom

April 21 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob's

April 22 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob's

April 23 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob's

May 6 - Helotes, Texas @ John T. Floor Country Store

May 7 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

May 14 - Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 15 - Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 10 - Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Westfair Ampitheatre

June 11 - Waite Park, Minn. @ The Ledge Ampitheatre

June 24 - Pendleton, Ore. @ Jackalope Jamboree

June 24 - Filer, Idaho @ Gory's HWY 30 Music Festival

July 15 - Whitefish, Mont. @ Under The Big Sky Festival

July 29 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

July 30 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

July 31 - Floyd, Va. @ FloydFest

Aug. 4 - Chicago, Ill. @ Windy City Smokeout

Oct. 21 - New Braunfels, Texas @ Whitewater Amphitheater

Oct. 22 - New Braunfels, Texas @ Whitewater Amphitheater

