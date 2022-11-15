The Live Playoffs on Season 22 of The Voice kicked off on Monday night (Nov. 14) with four contestants from each team left standing and vying for a spot in the Top 13. And one performer slowed things down with a country ballad that had Blake Shelton commending her for stepping a foot back into the genre.

Morgan Myles, 35, originally from Williamsport, Pa., but a current resident of Nashville, Tenn., was the first to sing as part of Team Camila. For her special moment, she brought her acoustic guitar out and strummed on the instrument while singing a cover of Patty Griffin’s “Let Him Fly.”

Myles looked like a star on stage while wearing a velvet blue dress and knee-high boots. She sounded like a star too, as she flaunted her impressive range on the ballad — something she has done numerous times before in previous performances.

“I just know that we’ve gone the long way around, but I’m so glad to hear you are doing some country. I’m sorry, but that was just so freaking good,” Shelton applauded Myles. “You sounded incredible! Your pitch was perfect. It was just a great performance, and you look like a star standing there. Great job!”

“Morgan! I’m so proud of you,” Camila Cabello — the newest coach of the season — shared. "Listen. You’re the truth-teller, and I feel like just you and your guitar up there, you sing words like this. You sing songs that tell a story, and it’s just like, we can’t not believe you. I thought that was really beautiful.”

Myles represents Team Camila alongside fellow hopefuls Kate Kalvach, Eric Who and Devix. Myles is not new to singing. She has spent years working on her craft around the music scene in Nashville. She has also previously opened for artists including Luke Bryan, Rick Springfield, Hank Williams Jr., Old Dominion and Kane Brown. Her veteran status as an artist was evident during her latest performance as well as her blind audition, which saw her earning a four-chair-turn with a breathtaking rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.” Her coach Cabello has also expressed her opinion that Myles could win it all.

Be sure to tune into The Voice Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.