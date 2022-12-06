Season 22 of The Voice is just one week away from crowning its next champion, which means those hoping to claim the title had to turn things up a notch for the latest episode of the reality TV sing-off series.

And during Monday (Dec. 5) night’s Live Semi-Finals edition, fan-favorite Morgan Myles did just that.

The country singer, who resides in Nashville, closed out the two-hour broadcast. She chose to sing a tune outside of the country genre — and for good reason, as her song selection was one she holds dear to her heart.

“For the semi-finals, I will be performing ‘Always Remember Us This Way’ by Lady Gaga,” Myles announced in a packaged clip ahead of her performance. “I was extremely close to my cousin Mac. We lost him to glioblastoma, which is what we lost our grandfather to. They both died of brain cancer around this time of year."

"Mac was 33 years old. I’m just so happy we had such amazing memories," she explains. "We had family trips and holidays. This song is about choosing to remember the good times.”

Dressed in a gold gown featuring a long train and wearing a low bun, Myles serviced the song from a grand piano while looking the picture of elegance. Her fingers hit the piano keys as she threw her whole heart and soul into the ballad lyrics. Massive stage props surrounded her, and a full band played on, which turned the touching rendition into a memorable display.

Near the end of her performance, Myles grew emotional and almost broke into tears as her loving parents watched proudly from the studio audience.

“That was so beautiful,” Gwen Stefani said afterward. “Your tone of voice and everything about your voice is so unbelievably pretty. I just love how you build the songs. It’s very gorgeous. It’s hard to find words because it’s shocking and weird how far you’ve come for me personally as a performer. I think you’re already so great, but I think there’s something that has been honed in a way. I’m just really proud of you.”

Myles’ coach Camila Cabello then, echoing Stefani’s sentiments, said, “Gwen said it so well. You’ve grown so much. I think you could be the next pop, country, or soul superstar. When you were up there just now, there was something so magical about it. This show is The Voice, and I feel like you are that in a way. Your voice has truth and grit. Your tone is so beautiful. It was amazing.”

Myles is currently one of eight contestants competing for the final prize on The Voice, and she’s the only artist left on Team Camila. If she wins it all, that means she will give Cabello her first victory on the show. Where it currently stands, Blake Shelton has the most overall wins on the show, with eight to his name. He is also one of two coaches with the most hopefuls in the semi-finals. He and coach John Legend have three artists vying for the title. Stefani, meanwhile, has one artist in the competition.

On Tuesday's (Dec. 6) episode, three artists will go home, and five will advance into the grand finale.