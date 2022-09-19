Country singer Morgan Myles wowed the coaches during her audition on The Voice. In fact, all four chairs turned in less than 45 seconds as she put her spin on Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah."

Camila Cabello was the first to hit her big red button less than 10 seconds into the song, but Gwen Stefani was hot on her heels. Cabello however, let her competitive side show — she used her block on Stefani, thus eliminating the "Don't Speak" singer from being able to score Myles for her team.

John Legend threw his hat into the ring about 40 seconds in, after the Nashville singer hit the chorus, but Blake Shelton was not far behind. Myles finished her cover, showing off her vocal range and ability to play with her voice as she nailed a few runs to close it out.

She received high praise from the celebrity panel.

"I feel like we don't get a lot of people singing that song, just because it's so intimidating," Legend explains in the premiere preview below. "It takes some cajones to come here and sing it with such confidence. Then we got to see your range and you hitting those piercing, beautiful notes. It was exquisite. One of the best blind auditions I've seen in quite a long time."

Myles has actually been pursuing her musical dreams in Nashville for 16 years. She has toured all over the country and is currently a demo singer, and she even opened up a few festivals where Shelton headlined.

For a new season, The Voice seems to have a new feature: As Shelton spoke to Myles, he hit a button on his chair, which dimmed all of the lights on the other coaches' chairs, leaving just a spotlight shining down on him.

"I'd like to have a heart to heart talk with you here for just a second," he tells her, before hitting the button. "When I moved to Nashville, I was 17 years old and I started singing demos for songwriters. That's where I made all of my beer money. So when I hear you talking about that, and then I hear you talking about playing the crappy noon spots on festivals, I did all of that stuff."

"Me too, by the way," Cabello chimes in.

"Her microphone was supposed to be muted, also," Shelton whispers into the microphone on his jacket.

"Your gift is that you can make people really believe what you're singing about, " he continues. "And you just need somebody to help you along that journey. I would be honored to be that coach for you."

Although Stefani was not in the running to secure Myles for her team, she did speak on the hopeful's talent and even championed her husband.

"My husband, I've watched him outside of this show help people," Stefani notes, much to Shelton's delight. "He has the biggest heart."

Fans will have to tune in to see who Myles chooses as her coach this season. Season 22 of The Voice premieres Sept. 19 at 8PM ET on NBC. The show is available for next-day streaming on Peacock.