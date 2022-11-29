Morgan Myles has maintained her place as a front-runner on Season 22 of The Voice since her blind audition performance of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," which led to a four-chair-turn and a block on one of the coaches. And, on Monday night (Nov. 28), she reminded viewers why she is still standing as a finalist in the Top 10.

The Nashville resident — who can call herself a veteran of the country music industry, having spent over a decade performing and opening for artists including Reba McEntire, Hank Williams Jr., and Morgan Wallen — floored folks with Chris Stapleton’s version of “Tennessee Whiskey,” a song first recorded by David Allen Coe.

Undoubtedly a tough song to sing, but Myles didn’t have the choice of selecting her tune this week. Instead, her fans, who she affectionately calls the “Mylestones,” were given control of the selection as part of the show’s “Fan Week” theme. Regardless, Myles wowed with a show-stopping delivery. She stood on stage clad in a metallic dress and threw her heart and soul into the lyrics. She incorporated dips and runs into her performance and invited audience members to clap along as she wailed on the high notes.

Afterward, John Legend said, “It was like an award-show performance. I really did feel that when I was watching you perform. I think you’ve been one of the most gifted vocalists throughout this competition. I loved seeing you in your element today. It felt like you were up there doing exactly what you were supposed to be doing.”

“My eyes hurt from how much you are shining up there tonight,” Camila Cabello added. “I feel like you have superstar status. I feel like you get better and better. I’m like, ‘We need this woman at award shows. We just need her.’”

Cabello also needs Myles to advance to claim the top prize as a coach, since she is the only member left representing Team Camila. If Myles doesn’t make it into the semi-finals, Cabello will no longer have a singer in the competition.

So far, Blake Shelton, who has the most wins overall with eight victories since the show's 2011 inception, has four artists vying for the crown. Gwen Stefani has three hopefuls, while Legend has two competing for the grand prize.

The Top 10 will whittle down to the Top 8 on Tuesday night's (Nov. 29) live results The Voice episode on NBC.