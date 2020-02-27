Story Behind the Song: Morgan Myles, ‘I Believe’

Morgan Myles gospel-tinged, piano-driven ballad "I Believe" has a special connection to her cousin and close friend, Mac. When she wrote the song, Mac was in the final stages of a devastating battle with brain cancer that would claim his life at the age of 33.

Read on to learn the story behind "I Believe," as told in Myles' own words.

The day I wrote it, I was in LA, and I got a text from my aunt saying Mac was starting end-of-life therapy. I was just like, "What?"

My grandfather's favorite song was "I Believe" -- it's a gospel song, and Roger Whittaker used to sing it. He'd play it all the time to Mac and me, and we'd always make fun of him, because it's Roger Whittaker. And when my grandfather died, I realized that's just what he was trying to instill in me, like, "Be positive."

I went back and listened to it, and was like, "Oh my God, he was teaching me all of these life lessons" -- to be thankful for the small things and the simple things, and your family and stuff. And that it's all about love.

So that day, when I had the write, I was just in tears. We started from the top, and it's a very gospel-y piano line. We get to this chorus, and we hadn't had the hook yet. [My co-writer] looks at me -- I hadn't even told him the story -- and he goes, "I think it just needs to be, 'I believe.'"

Mac never wanted to hear the song, because it was gonna be too hard. But the week that I released it [after he died], I kept getting all these weird signs from Mac. Like, stuff would come up on my phone, or [I found out that a friend of a friend] was Mac's radiation nurse, and she goes, "I remember him talking about his cousin he was so close to who was a singer."

So it was like all these weird chills -- good chills -- and signs, like he was saying that we were really close. That's what's so cool about music, right?