Morgan Myles made quite a statement when she took up the microphone on Monday night (Nov. 21) as part of The Voice Live Playoffs. The 36-year-old powerhouse singer, who has spent years in Nashville pursuing a career in country music, delivered a standout performance of Beyoncé’s 2008 smash, “If I Were a Boy.”

In rehearsals, Myles shared her reason for selecting the song. She explained that she feels it is tough to be a female in country music, telling viewers, “country music is male-dominated. There were days that I remember crying to myself saying, ‘If I were a boy maybe I would’ve had a better chance.’”

Knowing that Season 22 of The Voice is her chance at taking the next step in her career, Myles gave it her best shot, wowing all four coaches with her take on the song, which has previously been covered by Reba McEntire.

Myles, who has proven to have the ability to cross genres, commanded the stage, covered in mirrors. Halfway through her performance, she flaunted her range and soared on a lyric, bringing all four coaches to their feet.

“You’ve got four coaches standing up for you tonight,” Camila Cabello said in applauding Myles, who received a four-chair turn with her blind audition performance at the beginning of the season. “I feel like I had the same feeling in the room as Morgan from the blind auditions. You’re inspiring so many young women who are watching this right now with your story. America loves you.”

“I’m so happy for you right now,” Gwen Stefani shared. “I feel like you picked the perfect song to define you as an artist. We talk so much about that — or you have in your story, where you’re like, ‘Who am I? Where do I fit in?’ I think that was not only a great balance, I mean, your vocals are absolutely ridiculous, but also your stage performance and everything that you did tonight all came together. I’m just excited for you."

As previously shared, Myles is not new to music or the stage for that matter. Aside from mastering her talents in Music City for over a decade, she has also toured with Luke Bryan, Rick Springfield, Old Dominion, McEntire and more.

“I remember being really defeated, and Reba McEntire covered this song,” Myles said in a pre-recorded clip of the Beyoncé hit. “Reba is this pioneer for females, and I had the honor of being on the Reba tour. She started playing this song. It completely moved me.”

And, it’s no doubt Myles’ rendition moved people as well. But will it be enough to send her through to the Top 10?

Fans will find that out on Tuesday night (Nov. 22) when the 13 hopefuls get whittled down to 10. Be sure to tune into The Voice every Monday and Tuesday night on NBC.