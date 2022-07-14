Sometimes a change of scenery can be enough to help you escape the lingering pain of heartbreak. But what happens when space, sand and a stiff drink aren't enough to help you escape a memory? Hit country songwriter and celebrated solo artist Tebey tries to push forward as the sun sets on a past love in his stellar new single "Sink With the Sun."

Tebey brings plenty of personality and heart to the track, which combines impressive vocals and thoughtful songwriting with a polished, modern pop-country sound.

"When my co-writers and I were finally able to marry the right melody with the existing lyric we had written, we were surprised with how effortlessly it flowed," Tebey tells The Boot. "As a songwriter and producer, I strive to draw the listener in from the very first note, and I think we’ve managed to do that with 'Sink With the Sun.'"

"Sink with the sun, fade into black / But I’m watching it rise, salt in my eyes / And I still want you back," he admits in the song's infectious chorus. "I guess there’s no better place than paradise to get over someone / So I’ll stay here, feet in the sand / Drink in my hand, ‘til you sink with the sun."

tebey sink with the sun single art Jayward Artist Group loading...

The vivid imagery at the lyrical heart of "Sink With the Sun" comes to life in the track's cinematic official video, which transports viewers to a beautiful seaside locale. Although he's surrounded by a stunning shoreline, Tebey finds himself haunted by the memory of a failed relationship everywhere he goes.

"When I found out "Sink With the Sun' was going to be a single, I immediately started thinking about the music video," Tebey notes. "The song's lyrics paint a beautiful and scenic picture and I thought we could capture that essence by shooting in Tulum, Mexico. Working with Sean (Cartwright) (and David Schuurman as DOP) has been amazing. This is our third video together and he’s quickly become my go-to video director.”

Watch the official music video for "Sink With the Sun," which The Boot is exclusively premiering today, below:

"Sink With the Sun," which is officially out this Friday (June 15) and available for pre-save here, follows Tebey's recent singles "Shotgun Rider" and "What Was I Drinking," which is currently climbing up the Canadian radio charts.

Tebey has positioned himself as one of the most in-demand songwriters in Nashville, earning multiple No. 1 hits, including Justin Moore's "Somebody Else Will." Other notable cuts include "I Got Friends That Do" by Joe Nichols ft. Blake Shelton, as well as pop hitmakers One Direction, Pixie Lott and Flo Rida. In 2021, he released his celebrated solo album The Good Ones, which reached No. 2 on iTunes Country Album chart and No. 4 on iTunes All Genre Album chart. In June, Tebey teamed up with BBC Radio 2 to host a special radio show at CMA Fest, where he interviewed fellow country artists Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson and many more.

Never one to slow down, Tebey has plenty more planned for 2022. He's hard at work putting the finishing touches on his next album Tulum, and is set to announce a lengthy second leg of his Shotgun Rider Tour in the weeks to come. Until then, fans can catch Tebey out on the road in his native Canada and in the U.K. for stops at Nashville Meets London and the Long Road Festival in August. A full list of his upcoming tour dates can be found below, with additional information on ticketing available via Tebey's official website.

Tebey's 2022 Tour Dates:

July 23 - Lucan, ON @ Lucan Summerfest

July 30 - Arnprior, ON @ Valley Agricultural Festival

July 31 - Barrie, ON @ Kempenfest

Aug. 6 - Regina, SK @ Queen City Ex

Aug. 12 - Saskatoon, SK @ Saskatoon Ex

Aug. 13 - Devon, AB @ Devonfest

Aug. 25 - London, UK @ Nashville Meets London

Aug. 26 - Leicestershire, UK @ Long Road Festival

Sept. 3 - Kelowna, BC @ Denim on The Diamond

Sept. 7 - Edmonton, AB @ Station on Jasper

Sept. 8 - Red Deer, AB @ Bo's Bar

Sept. 17 - Port Perry, ON @ Winding Roads