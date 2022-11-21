Randy Rogers Band Finds Love in a Bar in ‘Fast Car’ Music Video [WATCH]

Randy Rogers Band is back with a music video for "Fast Car," the latest single from their ninth studio album, Homecoming, which was released in October.

The track is a driving ballad about the first encounter between two people that have never met and all of the assumptions the narrator makes about a potential new love interest.

"You've probably been to Bonnaroo, and I bet that tattoo ain't you're only one," the chorus proclaims. "I bet you drive a fast car."

The track's music video was filmed at Billy Bob's Texas, the legendary honky-tonk in Fort Worth. The song's subjects meet at the bar as the band plays nearby. Eventually, the pair leaves the bar together after the narrator has explored everything he thinks his new flame will be in his head. As the guitar solo leads to the bridge, his assumptions begin to become a reality.

"I hope this video reminds fans of just how much fun it's supposed to be to meet someone you really like, even if it's at a bar," Randy Rogers said of the track. "The actors really captured those exciting early moments of falling for each other."

The video is directed by Dustin Haney, who just picked up a CMA Award for directing Cody Johnson's "'Til You Can't." See his work on Randy Rogers Band's "Fast Car" below.

Randy Rogers Band will wrap up a busy year of touring in support of Homecoming with a special performance at Billy Bob's on New Year's Eve, along with a few other stops across the Southwest along the way.

You can find a full list of upcoming concert dates below. Additional ticketing information for each of these dates can be found at Randy Rogers Band's official website.

Randy Rogers Band's 2022/2023 Tour Dates:

Nov. 19 - Corpus Christi, Texas @ Concrete Street Amphitheater

Nov. 26 - McCallen, Texas @ McCallen Convention Center

Dec. 9 - Maricopa, Ariz. @ Harrah's Ak-Chin Hotel and Casino

Dec. 31 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob's

Feb. 16 - San Antonio, Texas @ San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo