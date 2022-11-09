2022 CMA Awards: The Winners List

The 56th annual CMA Awards will take place Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. This year's show, co-hosted by Luke Bryan and former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, will include a lengthy list of performances and tributes by the genre's biggest talents.

First-time nominee Lainey Wilson snagged the most CMA Awards nominations this year, with six, including New Artist of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year. Chris Stapleton, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce and hit country songwriter Shane McAnally are each up for five awards at tonight's ceremony.

Just one year after being banned from the 2021 CMA Awards after being videotaped using a racial slur, Morgan Wallen will compete against Stapleton, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood for the coveted Entertainer of the Year Award.

A full list of 2022 CMA Awards categories and nominees is below.

2022 CMA Awards Nominees and Winners

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LoCash

Maddie & Tae

New Artist of the Year

Hardy

Walker Hayes

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Lainey Wilson

Album of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Engineer(s))

Growin' Up, Luke Combs (Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; Mix Engineers: Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews)

Humble Quest, Maren Morris (Producer: Greg Kurstin; Mix Engineer: Serban Ghenea)

Palomino, Miranda Lambert (Producer: Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Mikey Reaves; Mix Engineer: Jason Lehning)

Sayin' What I'm Thinkin', Lainey Wilson (Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen)

Time, Tequila & Therapy, Old Dominion (Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion; Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank)

Song of the Year (Awarded to Songwriter(s))

"Buy Dirt," written by Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins and Matt Jenkins

"Never Wanted to Be That Girl," written by Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce

"Sand in My Boots," written by Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy and Josh Osborne

"Things a Man Oughta Know," written by Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton and Lainey Wilson

“You Should Probably Leave," written by Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley and Chris Stapleton

Single of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s))

"Buy Dirt," Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

"Half of my Hometown," Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney)

"Never Wanted to Be That Girl, "Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

"'Til You Can't," Cody Johnson

"You Should Probably Leave," Chris Stapleton

Musical Event of the Year (Awarded to Artists and Producer(s))

"Never Wanted to Be That Girl," Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde -- WINNER

"Beers on Me," Dierks Bentley with Breland and Hardy

"If I Didn't Love You," Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

"Longneck Way to Go," Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)

"Never Say Never," Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)

Music Video of the Year

“Til' You Can't,” Cody Johnson -- WINNER

“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault),” Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton)

“Longneck Way to Go,” Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)

“Never Say Never," Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)

"Never Wanted to Be That Girl," Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor, fiddle

Paul Franklin, steel guitar

Brent Mason, guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, banjo

Derek Wells, guitar

