Congratulations are in order to Brothers Osborne: They just won the trophy for Vocal Duo of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards, in a ceremony in downtown Nashville on Wednesday night (Nov. 9).

The competition was tight in this category, and they beat out Brooks & Dunn, Dan + Shay, LoCash and Maddie & Tae to collect their award.

Wynonna Judd presented the award. She thanked the audience for their love and support in the last six months since losing her mother and the other half of The Judds, Naomi Judd. She also mentioned how special it was to win the same trophy with her mother seven times over their storied career.

T.J. Osborne started their acceptance speech, recounting their early days in Nashville eating Ramen noodles before noting how magnificent a moment it was to win the award with Judd standing next to them. John then took the mic and announced that he and his wife Lucie are expecting twins.

The sibling duo's victory is a repeat win; they won Vocal Duo in 2021, too, and have been trading off years as victors in the category with Dan + Shay ever since their first win in 2016.

2022 proved to be a fruitful year for the Brothers Osborne, not only in terms of their own touring calendar, but also in terms of their collaborations with other artists. Most recently, they lent their skills to Ashley McBryde's fall 2022 Lindeville collaborations album, with John Osborne serving a producer for the project and T.J. singing on one of its tracks. John played guitar on three songs on Midland's newest release, too.

Meanwhile, T.J. has continued to push for increased representation of the queer community in mainstream country music. The singer — who came out as gay in early 2021, becoming the first openly queer artist signed to a major country label — was named the Grand Marshal of the 2022 Nashville Pride Parade, and his boyfriend Abi Ventura has become a fixture on his social media and at red carpets and other industry events. At last year's CMA Awards, Brothers Osborne performed "Younger Me," a tender and personal coming-of-age ballad that reflects T.J.'s journey toward embracing his sexual orientation as well as John's struggles with depression and mental health.

The 2022 CMA Awards are airing live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on ABC. Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning are the co-hosts of the show.

