Randy Houser is giving fans another taste of this upcoming sixth studio album, Note to Self. The project is due to arrive on Nov. 11, but the singer has released another offering from it with "Rub a Little Dirt on It."

The simple track is a gentle reminder that although times can get tough, they are only temporary. Many, like Houser, have heard the phrase "rub a little dirt on it" since childhood after skinning a knee or taking a hard hit in football — both stories Houser recounts in the opening verse. As we grow older, the world tends to weigh heavy on us, but the remedy remains the same.

"You gotta rub a little dirt on it / Shake the dust right outta your mind / Let a cool breeze work on it / Ya feel the healing comin' on right on time / Crack a six pack open / Somewhere under an open sky / When life gets a little hurt on it / Get in the middle of nowhere / And rub a little dirt on it," he sings in the chorus.

Written by Houser, Jeff Hyde and Ryann Tindell, "Rub a Little Dirt on It" follows songs like "Workin' Man" and "Still That Cowboy" that the Mississippi native has shared from his new 10-track project. He released the title track, "Note to Self," as a single earlier this year, his first since 2019.

In addition to music, Houser has some acting roles coming down the pipeline: He has landed a role in Martin Scorsese's film Killers of the Flower Moon starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. The "Like a Cowboy" singer will also appear in The Hill alongside Dennis Quaid.

Houser and his wife, Tatiana, are also expecting their second child in October. He casually broke the news earlier this year during an interview — a slip-up he says he got in trouble for. The couple share a son named Huckleberry who arrived June 9, 2019.