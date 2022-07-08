Randy Houser Got in Big Trouble for Spilling Baby News

Randy Houser got an earful from wife Tatiana after he revealed she was pregnant with the couple's second child. The "Note to Self" singer tells Taste of Country he didn't realize he'd spoiled the secret.

"Because I sort of thought the interview was over," Houser says. "I made a really horrible joke, that was like a complete dad joke. I got quoted on it and then my wife was horrified."

Houser was doing an interview with Kiss Country 99.9's TC & Dina B when he revealed that his 3-year-old son Huck would be getting a sibling in October. "I put the milk back in the coconut, and here we go," he joked.

"She wasn't wanting to announce this pregnancy," the singer tells Taste of Country Nights host Evan Paul, "and I kind of thought — it was kind of like at the end of it and we were just kind of chatting and then all of a sudden, boom. So I got my a-- chewed."

Houser also has a 10-year-old son from his first marriage. He says the kids are really into music, with his youngest taking a shine to Miranda Lambert and Alan Jackson (play "Chattahoochee and watch him dance all day"). Houser will turn 47 years old in December, which will make him 65 when his new arrival graduates from high school. The age gap between him and the other parents is something he's acutely aware of.

"I'm gonna be the geriatric dad, and you are, too!" he tells Paul. "The thing is, it keeps us young. You run around and chase a kid it will keep you out of the chair some."

The conversation about kids began with a question about the sex of the new baby. Houser gave an unencumbered 'no' when asked if he'd like to reveal on this platform. It sounds like his days sharing baby secrets are behind him, for the good of his marriage.

"Note to Self" is Houser's first single from an album of the same name, expected on Nov. 11.

“This album came together at a time when I was reflecting on who I am and what’s important to me, envisioning the kind of future I’d like to see for myself and my family,” he says of his sixth studio project. His last album, Magnolia, was released in 2019.

