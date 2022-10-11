Julie Roberts Taps Jamey Johnson, Randy Houser for Comeback Album ‘Ain’t In No Hurry’

Eighteen years after the release of her hit single "Break Down Here," Julie Roberts is prepping her country music comeback.

Her upcoming album Ain't in No Hurry, set for release on Oct. 28, showcases Roberts' musical range by plucking elements from traditional country, classic soul and southern blues. The project is her first full-length release since 2013's Good Wine and Bad Decisions and marks an important new chapter in the South Carolina native's country music career.

"It's a record of strength," Roberts says. "I'm reinventing myself here, both musically and lyrically, while still paying tribute to the traditional elements people know me for."

Ain't in No Hurry was co-produced by accomplished singer-songwriter Erin Enderlin alongside the multi-talented Shooter Jennings.

Jennings, whose production credits include Tanya Tucker's While I'm Livin', Brandi Carlile's In These Silent Days, American Aquarium's Lamentations and Kelsey Waldon's No Regular Dog, says he's looking forward to sharing the fruits of their labor with fans.

"I believed in Julie Roberts from the moment she was on the scene," Jennings shares. "I'm so happy this album is finally coming out."

Julie roberts ain't in no hurry album cover Erin McCaffrey loading...

Ain't in No Hurry features 14 tracks, including a cover of K.T. Oslin's "Do Ya" and two very special collaborations. Jamey Johnson joins Robert for "Music City's Killing Me," a unique reinterpretation of Ray LaMontagne's "New York City's Killing Me." Randy Houser also appears on the original duet "A Little Crazy's Kinda Nice."

"I've always been a big fan of Julie's voice," adds Houser, "so I was delighted to be a part of her new music and couldn't be more proud of her."

Roberts took a step back from the music industry in 2010 after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and losing her home in the historic floods that devastated the Nashville area. Now, the 43-year-old talent is celebrating a new phase of life, in remission from multiple sclerosis, married and mother to her first son, who was born via IVF.

"I never imagined I could feel this much joy," Roberts explains. "It puts life into such clear perspective and makes me even more excited about sharing my life journey through new music."

Ain't in No Hurry is available for pre-order now at Roberts' official website.

Julie Roberts, Ain’t in No Hurry Track List:

1. "Ain’t in No Hurry" (Erin Enderlin, Brent Cobb and Ben Chapman)

2. "Don’t Call Me Baby" (Erin Enderlin, Waylon Payne and Mae Estes)

3. "Devil’s Pool" (Julie Roberts, Waylon Jennings, Shooter Jennings and Richard Jason Collum)

4. "Music City’s Killing Me (New York City’s Killing Me)" with Jamey Johnson (Ray LaMontagne)

5. "All By My Damn Self" (Julie Roberts and Richard Jason Collum)

6. "Do Ya" (K.T. Oslin)

7. "(When You Wake Up) In the Bed You Made" (Erin Enderlin, Buddy Lee Owen and Galen Griffin)

8. "Easy Street" (Bobby Emmons and Chips Moman)

9. "A Little Crazy’s Kinda Nice" with Randy Houser (Jason Matthews and Rebecca Lynn Howard)

10. "Big Moon" (John Doe)

11. "The Concept of You" (Michael James Farmer)

12. "The King and His Crown" (Julie Roberts, Arlis Albritton and Cliff Cody)

13. "The Song Goes with Me" (Julie Roberts, Darrell Clark and Marcus Hummon)

14. "I Think You Know" (Jessi Colter)