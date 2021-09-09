Randall King acknowledges his flaws and is grateful for the woman who overlooks them and loves him anyway in his latest song, “Baby Do.”

“I can be real hard to handle / Whenever I get off my chain / Man, I've always been a gamble / But damn, she loves to play that game," sings King in the upbeat, honky-tonk-ready tune, his signature southern twang present throughout. "Not everybody gets me or even wants to / B-B-But baby do."

King co-wrote “Baby Do” with Brandon Kinney — who’s written with artists including Luke Combs and Jason Aldean — and Brice Long, who has had his songs recorded by artists including George Straight and Garth Brooks. Though it's a new release, the song has been in King’s back pocket for quite a while.

“Been itchin’ to get this one out for the last couple years,” says King of "Baby Do" in an Instagram post. “We’ve been playin’ it out for a while now, watching you folks sing it back, and I’m excited to say it’s OUT NOW!”

“Baby Do” follows King’s summertime single “Record High,” which earned the singer kudos from Rolling Stone and made him a MusicRow DisCovery Award winner. Both songs are sure to be in King's setlists at upcoming shows: The artist is scheduled to be on the road through late November.

King released his major-label debut EP, Leanna, in late 2020. The five-song project features tracks including "Hey Cowgirl" and "She Gone," as well as a searing cover of the gospel standard "I'll Fly Away" that has powerful personal significance to King: He played the song at his grandfather's funeral in 2017, and it wound up being at the center of one of his last memories with his older sister Leanna, who died in April of 2020, at age 32, and is the namesake of King's EP.

