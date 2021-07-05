Randall King finds himself on the upswing after heartache in "Record High," his latest release. Written by Rodney Clawson, Drake Milligan and John Pierce, the uptempo new song is a celebration of all things honky-tonk and classic country -- and that's a natural habitat for King, a native Texan who's seldom seen without his cowboy hat and boots or his traditionalist musical slant.

"But maybe heartbreak ain't a bad thing / 'Cause it got me in here tonight," King sings the chorus of his song. "Don't call it a comeback / It's just me right back / In my natural neon light / And I'm lining 'em up and winding it up / And it damn sure looks like I'm / About to go from an all-time low to a record high..."

The story line of "Record High" follows a heartbroken man as he gets his honky-tonkin' mojo back, letting the buzz of a neon-lit dive bar (and its free-flowing drinks) carry him into a more upbeat state of mind. Set to a rollicking, traditional country-rock melody, the song calls to mind honey-voiced country icons like Dwight Yoakam, George Strait and Alan Jackson.

King brings the song's story line to life in its official music video, which casts him as the entertainment in a local honky-tonk. As he performs the song under the glow of neon lights, the bar's patrons -- including a small group of girls out for a night on the town -- share some drinks and hit the dance floor. Sam Siske directed the clip, which was shot in Lebanon, Tenn. at Cahoots Dancehall & Honkytonk.

That's a special spot for the rising artist, as it was the first venue he ever sold out outside his home state of Texas. King will return to Cahoots for a headlining show on July 23.

"Record High" follows King's major-label debut EP, Leanna, which he released in late 2020. The five-song project features tracks like "Hey Cowgirl" and "She Gone," as well as a searing cover of gospel standard "I'll Fly Away" that has powerful personal significance to King. He played the song at his grandfather's funeral in 2017, and it wound up being at the center of one of his last memories with his older sister Leanna, who died in April 2020 at age 32. Leanna is the namesake of King's EP.

Who Is Randall King? 5 Things to Know:

Meet All of The Boot's 2021 Artists to Watch: