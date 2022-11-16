Old Crow Medicine Show's rocking new holiday tune pays tribute to the band's adopted hometown.

Released today (Nov. 16), "Trim This Tree" blends elements of guitar-driven rock with samples of classic holiday favorites and Music City-centered lyrical imagery. From AirBNBs to pedal taverns, the band pays homage to familiar sights and scenes captured across the city.

"'Trim This Tree' is our Christmas card to Nashville, the city we love and call home," frontman Ketch Secor says. "It's got all the trimmings of a Music City holiday, from the Goo Goo Clusters to the light-up plastic nativity scene. We were happy to be joined on this by special guests, The Purple Martin Choir featuring students from the school I started, the Episcopal School of Nashville, as well as Nashville penny whistle master Jim Hoke."

Proceeds raised from the single and donations given to the band's online fundraiser will benefit Room in the Inn of Nashville. This nonprofit organization offers safety and resources for unhoused residents and those battling addiction.

"We've seen quite a few changes in our hometown since we first opened up our case to play for the hat on Lower Broad, but one thing in Nashville that hasn't changed at all is homelessness," Secor notes. "Christmas is the season for giving and Old Crow is proud to be fundraising and raising awareness for Room In The Inn, Nashville's sanctuary for the unhoused and safe haven for those struggling with addiction. Let's make the holidays a little bit brighter with this fun, spirited tune and Happy Holidays, Y'all, from Nashville to you."

Listen to Old Crow Medicine Show's heartfelt holiday tune "Trim This Tree" below.

Next month, Old Crow Medicine Show will wrap up their lengthy U.S. tour in support of their acclaimed 2022 LP Paint This Town, which became the band's 10th No. 1 album on the Americana Radio Albums chart earlier this year.

You can find more information on Old Crow Medicine Show by visiting their official website.

Old Crow Medicine Show's 2022/2023 Tour Dates:

Dec. 8 – Denver, Colo. @ The Mission Ballroom

Dec. 29 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Taft Theatre +

Dec. 30 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium +

Dec. 31 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium + (SOLD OUT)

Jan. 6 – Philadelphia, Miss. @ Ellis Theater

Jan. 7 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Iron City #

March 10 – Glasgow, UK @ C2C - Country To Country

March 11 – Dublin, Ireland @ C2C - Country To Country

March 12 – London, UK @ C2C - Country To Country





+ with Molly Tuttle