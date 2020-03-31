Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford takes on a rare guest spot in "Lay Your Head on Me," a new release from electronic dance trio Major Lazer. The track is mesmerizing and soothing, a balm for the anxiety-ridden times of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

"Staring down the long night, waiting for the sunrise / It's alright, it's okay, I've been there in your place / It's okay, it's alright, just lay your head on me..." the song intones, flanked by a pulsating beat.

Though Mumford's cross-genre collaboration may seem to some country fans to be coming a bit out of left field, at least one of Major Lazer's bandmates has significant experience collaborating with country acts. The Jamaica-based trio consists of DJS Walshy Fire, Ape Drums and Diplo, the latter of whom dabbles often in the country genre.

Most recently, Diplo joined forces with Morgan Wallen for "Heartless," the second song the DJ released as part of a new project under the name Thomas Wesley. Prior to that, he teamed up with Cam; he also remixed Sam Hunt's "Body Like a Backroad" at Stagecoach 2019.

Prior to dropping "Lay Your Head on Me" on Thursday (March 26), Mumford's most recent release was a new Mumford & Sons track called "Blind Leading the Blind," a song that the group says they drew inspiration for accepting the John Steinbeck Award in September of 2019. The "lyrical novella" is among their most challenging and lyrically meaty songs to date, Mumford & Sons explained.