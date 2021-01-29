Miranda Lambert's song about tequila is presented in a music video that is giving us major live music withdrawals. "Tequila Does" is a fan-favorite moment from her Wildcard album, and her concerts.

The just-released live performance clip uses concert footage and behind-the-scenes shots of Lambert socializing with friends, her band and fans. The amount of tequila sipped during the video is appropriate for a music video that celebrates the alcohol.

Each verse goes backstage, while viewers get to relive her Wildcard Tour at the choruses. The song is just as she performed it before the live music industry shut down last March.

The singer wrote "Tequila Does" with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, and since its release, it has been one from her 2019 album that fans have hoped to hear on the radio. Thus far, she's chosen less boozy songs for programmers, but scored a Top 20 hit with "It All Comes Out in the Wash," a No. 1 in "Bluebird" and a rising hit with "Settling Down," a love song that features husband Brendan McLoughlin in its video.

Lambert's Wildcard Tour featured Lanco and Cody Johnson, and unlike most artists, she played a significant number of dates before shutting down. In 2021, she has just a handful of dates on her tour calendar, mostly fairs and festivals beginning in the summer.

The future of live music remains perilous as Americans vaccinate to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Lambert has indicated she's done some writing during quarantine, but hasn't shared any new music with fans in recent months.

