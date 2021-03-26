Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall's "Am I Right or Amarillo" is a classic country cheating song. The trio dropped the harmony-laden track, the latest song released from The Marfa Tapes, on Friday (March 26).

""Am I Right or Amarillo" was a Jack Ingram line. I think we were talking about the most time we’ve ever spent in Amarillo was at the truck stop. We just started riffing on the title, and a cheating song showed itself," Randall shares in a press release. "We all miss country cheating songs so we just went with it. It is really more of a bluegrass kind of thing."

"Am I right or Amarillo? / Am I wrong for loving you? / Come lay down on my pillow 'til the dawn comes breakin' through," Ingram, Lambert and Randall harmonize in the chorus. "Am I crazy? I don't know / But you just might be, too / Am I right or Amarillo? / Am I wrong for loving you?"

Lambert, Ingram and Randall announced The Marfa Tapes on March 4, and shared one of its songs, "In His Arms," one day later. Due out on May 7, the album collects 15 songs — the previously released "Tin Man" and "Tequila Does," plus 13 others — that, the country star explains, are a byproduct of her escapes to Marfa, Texas, to "recharge" with Ingram and Randall.

"You can hear the wind blowing, the cows mooing ...," she says. "We wanted you to feel like you were right there with us, sitting around the campfire, escaping the world, disappearing into the music."

Lambert certainly hasn't been idle during the COVID-19 pandemic: She recently released a new collaboration titled "Drunk (and I Don't Wanna Go Home)" with Elle King, and has announced a partnership with TC Restaurant Group that will make her the first female artist in country music to open a branded bar on Broadway in downtown Nashville. Miranda Lambert's Casa Rosa will be located at 308 Broadway in downtown Music City; it's due to open later this year.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app