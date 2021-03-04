Miranda Lambert has announced the upcoming release of an intriguing new album. The country superstar has teamed with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall for a new collaborative project titled The Marfa Tapes, which is set to bow in May.

Lambert broke the news via social media on Thursday morning (March 4), sharing the album cover and writing, "Announcing The Marfa Tapes. A project by @jackingram, @jonrandallmusic and me. Recorded in Marfa, TX."

Per a press release, Lambert, Ingram and Randall have been going to Marfa for songwriting retreats for several years now; however, in November, they went with a mission to record. They recorded themselves using only two microphones, and accompanied themselves on a single acoustic guitar.

"They’re raw," Lambert shares on Instagram. "You can hear the wind blowing, the cows mooing... We wanted you to feel like you were right there with us, sitting around the campfire, escaping the world, disappearing into the music."

The first song from The Marfa Tapes, “In His Arms,” arrived at midnight ET on Friday (March 5). Lambert's Wildcard album track "Tequila Does" and the ACM Song of the Year-winning "Tin Man" both appear on the project, but the rest of the 15 songs have never before been heard.

The Marfa Tapes is slated for release on May 7, but is currently available for pre-order and pre-save. Full album details are below.

Lambert's Instagram announcement of the record came one day after she tweeted on Wednesday (March 3), telling fans that the new songs are a byproduct of her periodic escapes to Marfa to "recharge":

Lambert certainly hasn't been idle during the COVID-19 pandemic: She recently released a new collaboration titled "Drunk (and I Don't Wanna Go Home)" with Elle King, and on Wednesday, it was announced that she has partnered with TC Restaurant Group to become the first female artist in country music to open a branded bar on Broadway in downtown Nashville. Miranda Lambert's Casa Rosa will be located at 308 Broadway in downtown Music City, with more details to come.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

@mirandalambert, Instagram

Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, The Marfa Tapes Tracklist:

1. "In His Arms"

2. "I Don't Like It"

3. "The Wind's Just Gonna Blow"

4. "Am I Right or Amarillo"

5. "Waxahachie"

6. "Homegrown Tomatoes"

7. "Breaking a Heart"

8. "Ghost"

9. "Geraldene"

10. "We'll Always Have the Blues"

11. "Tin Man"

12. "Two-Step Down to Texas"

13. "Anchor"

14. "Tequila Does"

15. "Amazing Grace (West Texas)"