Miranda Lambert's Casa Rosa -- the new restaurant and bar coming soon to Nashville's Lower Broadway -- promises to be a must-visit spot for the singer's fans. The country star shared more details about the recently announced venue on Monday (March 8).

Casa Rosa will be a four-floor complex and will include a rooftop bar with Nashville skyline views and overlooking Lower Broadway, the city's famous strip of honky-tonks. She's been working with Chef Tomasz Wosiak, TC Restaurant Group's vice president of culinary development on the restaurant's menu, which will feature classic Tex-Mex fare and an "extensive" margarita and tequila menu, per a press release.

"Casa Rosa will be a little taste of Texas in Tennessee. Tacos, tequila and tufted pink booths -- what else can a girl ask for?" Lambert says. "This place is special to me, and I’m happy to be representing the ladies here in Music City!"

Indeed, Lambert will be the first female country star to have her name on a Lower Broadway establishment. Dierks Bentley, Alan Jackson, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, John Rich and Blake Shelton (Lambert's ex-husband) all have venues in the area; in fact, TC Restaurant Group, with which Lambert is working on her restaurant, also operates Aldean's, Bryan's, and FGL's bars, among others.

Within Casa Rosa, an area dubbed the Pink House will feature some of Lambert's career memorabilia: Music video clothing and sets, a photo wall, the birdcage from her "Bluebird" music video and more will be on display.

Miranda Lambert's Casa Rosa will be located at 308 Broadway. The 17,400-square-foot building is currently undergoing renovations to its existing restaurant and bar space, and is due to re-open this summer.

