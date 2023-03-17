Luke Combs Looks Back at His Lucky Streak in ‘5 Leaf Clover’

Luke Combs is ringing in St. Patrick's Day by sharing a longtime fan favorite from his upcoming album.

Written by Combs, Jessi Alexander and Chase McGill, "5 Leaf Clover" is about recognizing and appreciating life's blessings, even if you aren't sure if you deserve them.

"A while back my buddy Newdy and I were looking around the clover plot at my house for 4 leaf clovers," Combs says. "I eventually found one, but shortly thereafter, he found a 5 leaf clover and I thought to myself, 'Man, how lucky do you have to be to find a 5 leaf clover?' Didn't think too much of it at the time but wrote that down as a title in my phone. A few weeks later, I was writing with Jessi Alexander and Chase McGill and it came up. It still wasn't really anything that jumped off the page to me, but I shared the idea and guitar melody I had with them and they loved it. We ended up writing the song that day."

"5 Leaf Clover" has frequently appeared in Combs' set lists since he first debuted it during a July 2021 tour stop and has quickly become a hit amongst his dedicated fanbase.

"I eventually started playing it at shows and posting a video of the song, and y'all quickly let me know it was one I had to record; that's why I'm super pumped for y'all to finally hear it!"

Listen below:

"5 Leaf Clover" is the newest cut from Combs' upcoming album Gettin' Old, set for release on March 24. The project, which also includes the tracks "Joe" and "Love You Anyway," serves as a companion album to his 2022 LP Growin' Up.

Next week, Combs will embark on his almost entirely sold-out 2023 World Tour, which stretches through the end of October. You can find a complete list of tour dates and additional ticketing information at his official website.

Luke Combs, "5 Leaf Clover" Lyrics:

I go to work every Monday / And get to do something I love / I make it home every evening / To an angel God sent from above / I got an 8 point on camera from last year / That this season looks like a 10 / I got a barn with a fridge full of cold beer / And on the weekend it’s full of good friends

I know I’m a lucky man / But I ain’t sure why I am / ‘Cause it ain’t like anyone deserves / The world in the palm of their hand / I’ve hit my knees thankful as can be / But the one thing I can’t get over / Is how’d a guy like me who’d a been fine with 3 / Wind up with a 5 leaf clover

I got a half ton that’s parked in the driveway / That my dog wags his tail when he hears / I grew up in a good place to be from / My folks still got a bunch of good years

I know I’m a lucky man / But I ain’t sure why I am / ‘Cause it ain’t like anyone deserves / The world in the palm of their hand / I’ve hit my knees thankful as can be / But the one thing I can’t get over / Is how’d a guy like me who’d a been fine with 3 / Wind up with a 5 leaf clover

I know I’m a lucky man / But I ain’t sure why I am / ‘Cause it ain’t like anyone deserves / The world in the palm of their hand / I’ve hit my knees thankful as can be / But the one thing I can’t get over / Is how’d a guy like me who’d a been fine with 3 / Wind up with a 5 leaf clover

How’d a guy like me who coulda wound up with weeds / Wind up with a 5 leaf clover