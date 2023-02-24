Luke Combs takes stock of life’s simplest blessings in his brand-new song, “Joe.”

On this track, Combs, who co-wrote it with Erik Dylan and James Slater, assumes the identity of a character named Joe. As his story unfolds throughout the song, listeners find out that Joe is, in fact, an all-American Average Joe.

“I got a job and my name's Joe / Spend my days at the Texaco / Never show up late / Never show up drunk / When I get half-lit, I'm a loaded gun / Made a couple wrong turns / Did county time / I do everything I can to stay between the lines,” Combs notes in the opening verse as he introduces the blue-collar worker’s typical life.

“I got a couple good buddies that all stop in / Say, ‘It's good to see ya brother, man how you been?’ / I can't complain, I'm doin' alright / Sleepin' pretty good, staying dry / Thank the Lord every mornin' with a sweet Amen / For how far I've come from, where I've been,” he sings of Joe’s gratitude-filled outlook over a radio-friendly production.

Perhaps the most poignant and universally relatable lyrics appear in the second verse:

“Some battles are fought on foreign shores / Some are fought behind closed doors / Some fall from grace, some lose their wings / Some find the peace salvation brings,” reflects Combs, as he highlights the shared human experience.

Combs turned to social media to share a live acoustic preview of the song upon its release:

“Joe” is the latest preview of Combs’ forthcoming album, Gettin’ Old. The 18-song collection includes its lead single "Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old" as well as the earlier-released tender track, “Love You Anyway.”

Fans can pre-order and pre-save Gettin’ Old here.