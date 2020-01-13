Hear Little Big Town’s Romantic ‘Nightfall’ Title Track

Little Big Town have shared the title track of their upcoming album ahead of the project's release. "Nightfall" is filled with romance, dreamy harmonization and lyrics focused on love; press play above to listen.

In the newly released track, Little Big Town sing about falling head over heels under the stars. Karen Faichild takes lead on the chorus, with the rest of the group joining in on harmony: "Turn the lights down, we can watch the stars crawl / You and I fall, baby, when the night falls / Throw a spark, we can shine underneath it all / You and I fall, baby, when the night falls."

Fairchild co-wrote “Nightfall” with Fancy Hagood and Daniel Tashian. Tashian is part of the team behind Kacey Musgraves' equally ethereal 2018 album Golden Hour.

Nightfall, as a whole, is set for release on Friday (Jan. 17). Little Big Town will begin their Nightfall Tour a day earlier, on Thursday (Jan. 16). While on the road the group will be playing a number of theaters -- including New York City's famed Carnegie Hall.