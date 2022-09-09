Lexie Hayden and Jason Nix Search for a Fresh Start in ‘Breaking Up’ [VIDEO PREMIERE]

Sometimes the only way to move forward is by taking a new and unpredictable path. Burgeoning country music talents Lexie Hayden and Jason Nix find themselves in an unexpected crossroads in their latest track, "Breaking Up."

The creative collaborators have individually made a splash on the country music scene in recent years, co-writing two country radio successes: Nix on Lainey Wilson's breakout hit "Things a Man Oughta Know," and Hayden on Priscilla Block's latest single, "My Bar." Aside from their proven talents as songwriters, the pair are both skilled solo performers who infuse emotion and power into everything they do. That quality shines through on ever line of "Breaking Up," Hayden and Nix's new duet about leaving the familiar comfort of your hometown behind.

"I think I finally see / Who I became ain't who I want to be," Hayden declares. "Been together for too long / Still not sure where I belong / But I jut don't think it's here anymore."

Although the song could easily be interpreted as a simple breakup song, the pair expertly vocalize the mix of excitement, fear and nostalgia that bubbles up when saying goodbye to your longtime home. Hayden tapped into her own experience, adding plenty of personal touches to the track's heartfelt music video, which is exclusively premiering at The Boot today.

"This video tells the story of two people leaving their hometown for the first time and feeling bittersweet about it," Hayden tells The Boot. "I left my hometown in Herndon, Virginia when I was 21 years old and I waited seven years to write a song that captured how I felt leaving the place I had known my whole life. I put a lot of sentimental things in the video: pictures of my family, a note from my mom, frames from my grandmother, etc. I wanted to give Jason and I different stories, but have us end up together somehow. Our other co-writer, Stone, has a cameo at the end of the video which was funny and super special."

Watch the official music video for "Breaking Up" below:

"Breaking Up" serves as Hayden's latest release, following a string of well-received singles in 2021 that included "Another Friend" and "Pretty Damn Close." You also may have spotted her as one of eight contestants on MTV's 2022 reality show "Becoming a Popstar," featuring celebrity judges Joe Jonas, Becky G and Sean Bankhead.

Earlier this week, Nix earned a CMA Award nomination for Song of the Year as co-writer of Wilson's "Things a Man Oughta Know." He recently released his own solo single "Mary Wanna," which introduces listeners to a free-spirited character who will appear in many of Nix's upcoming releases.

You can learn more about Lexie Hayden by visiting her official website and following her on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook or TikTok.