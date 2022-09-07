2022 CMA Awards: The Nominees List

The Country Music Association announced nominees for the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday morning (Sept. 9). Newcomer Lainey Wilson earned six nominations has become the fourth country artist in history to earn six nominations in their first year on the CMA ballot.

Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton and hit songwriter Shane McAnally earned five nominations each. Miranda Lambert's 2021 record Palomino helped her earn three nominations, including Album of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year. She is also up for Entertainer of the Year against Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Morgan Wallen, who is nominated in the category for the first time in his career. In 2021, Wallen was banned from attending the 2021 CMA Awards ceremony after being filmed shouting a racial slur.

Other multi-nominees at the 2021 CMA Awards include Combs, Underwood, Midland and Cody Johnson, among others. A full list of nominees is below.

The 2022 CMA Awards are set for Nov. 9 and will air live from Nashville on ABC beginning at 8PM ET. Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will co-host the ceremony.

2022 CMA Awards Nominees

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

Eric Church
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae

New Artist of the Year

HARDY
Walker Hayes
Cody Johnson
Parker McCollum
Lainey Wilson

Album of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s))

Growin' Up, Luke Combs
Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton
Mix Engineers: Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews

Humble Quest, Maren Morris
Producer: Greg Kurstin
Mix Engineer: Serban Ghenea

Palomino, Miranda Lambert
Producers: Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Mikey Reaves
Mix Engineer: Jason Lehning

Sayin' What I'm Thinkin', Lainey Wilson
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen

Time, Tequila & Therapy, Old Dominion
Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion
Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank

Song of the Year (Awarded to Songwriter(s))

“Buy Dirt”
Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl”
Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce

“Sand In My Boots”
Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne

“Things A Man Oughta Know”
Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson

“You Should Probably Leave”
Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton

Single of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s))

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley

"half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney)
Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins
Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore

“'Til You Can't” – Cody Johnson
Producer: Trent Willmon
Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke

“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

Musical Event of the Year (Awarded to Artists and Producer(s))

“Beers On Me,” Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY
Producers: Dierks Bentley, Ross Copperman

“If I Didn't Love You,” Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
Producer: Michael Knox

“Longneck Way To Go,” Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)
Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

“Never Say Never," Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)
Producer: Zach Crowell

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Music Video of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) and Director(s))

“I Bet You Think About Me” (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault), Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton)
Director: Blake Lively

“Longneck Way To Go,” Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)
Director: Harper Smith

“Never Say Never,” Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)
Director: Michael Monaco

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Director: Alexa Campbell

“'Til You Can't,” Cody Johnson
Director: Dustin Haney

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor, fiddle
Paul Franklin, steel guitar
Brent Mason, guitar
Ilya Toshinskiy, banjo
Derek Wells, guitar

