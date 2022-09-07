2022 CMA Awards: The Nominees List

The Country Music Association announced nominees for the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday morning (Sept. 9). Newcomer Lainey Wilson earned six nominations has become the fourth country artist in history to earn six nominations in their first year on the CMA ballot.

Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton and hit songwriter Shane McAnally earned five nominations each. Miranda Lambert's 2021 record Palomino helped her earn three nominations, including Album of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year. She is also up for Entertainer of the Year against Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Morgan Wallen, who is nominated in the category for the first time in his career. In 2021, Wallen was banned from attending the 2021 CMA Awards ceremony after being filmed shouting a racial slur.

Other multi-nominees at the 2021 CMA Awards include Combs, Underwood, Midland and Cody Johnson, among others. A full list of nominees is below.

The 2022 CMA Awards are set for Nov. 9 and will air live from Nashville on ABC beginning at 8PM ET. Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will co-host the ceremony.

2022 CMA Awards Nominees

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

New Artist of the Year

HARDY

Walker Hayes

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Lainey Wilson

Album of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s))

Growin' Up, Luke Combs

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Mix Engineers: Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews

Humble Quest, Maren Morris

Producer: Greg Kurstin

Mix Engineer: Serban Ghenea

Palomino, Miranda Lambert

Producers: Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Mikey Reaves

Mix Engineer: Jason Lehning

Sayin' What I'm Thinkin', Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen

Time, Tequila & Therapy, Old Dominion

Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion

Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank

Song of the Year (Awarded to Songwriter(s))

“Buy Dirt”

Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl”

Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce

“Sand In My Boots”

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne

“Things A Man Oughta Know”

Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson

“You Should Probably Leave”

Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton

Single of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s))

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley

"half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney)

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins

Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore

“'Til You Can't” – Cody Johnson

Producer: Trent Willmon

Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke

“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

Musical Event of the Year (Awarded to Artists and Producer(s))

“Beers On Me,” Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY

Producers: Dierks Bentley, Ross Copperman

“If I Didn't Love You,” Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

Producer: Michael Knox

“Longneck Way To Go,” Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)

Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

“Never Say Never," Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)

Producer: Zach Crowell

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Music Video of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) and Director(s))

“I Bet You Think About Me” (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault), Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton)

Director: Blake Lively

“Longneck Way To Go,” Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)

Director: Harper Smith

“Never Say Never,” Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)

Director: Michael Monaco

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Director: Alexa Campbell

“'Til You Can't,” Cody Johnson

Director: Dustin Haney

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor, fiddle

Paul Franklin, steel guitar

Brent Mason, guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, banjo

Derek Wells, guitar

