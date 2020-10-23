Buzzy Texas country singer-songwriter Koe Wetzel will release his first album with Columbia Records, the wryly named Sellout, on Nov. 20. He announced the news on Friday (Oct. 23) with the release of one of the project's 14 tracks, "Good Die Young."

A pulsing bass line, pounding drums and rock-leaning guitars back Wetzel on the uptempo, but dejected new song. The singer masks the hard time he's been having in an upbeat, loud melody.

"I don't wanna think about tomorrow / What if tomorrow never comes?" Wetzel admits in the chorus. "Take me to a place without the sorrow / The story's getting old where the good die young."

Produced by Wetzel's longtime collaborator Taylor Kimball, Sellout also features the previously released "Kuntry & Wistern," a surprise drop from this spring, and "Sundy or Mundy," his first single with Columbia. Wetzel wrote or co-wrote 13 of the 14 tracks.

"When I was writing this record, I wanted to give people a real view of what I was going through and the things I had experienced at that moment. I honestly feel like Sellout has accomplished that more than any other album I’ve recorded so far," Wetzel explains in a press release. "When it came time to name the album, I felt like we needed to give it something that would allow us to create some really fun content to support the release while at the same time highlighting this new relationship with Columbia."

Wetzel has earned a reputation as one of the Lone Star State’s most high-energy and engaging performers since the release of his debut album, 2017's Noise Complaint. In 2019, he surprised fans with the release of a long-awaited new album, Harold Saul High.

Sellout is available for pre-order and to pre-save now. Full album details are below.

Columbia Records

Koe Wetzel, Sellout Tracklist:

1. "Pre-Sellout"

2. "Kuntry & Wistern"

3. "Cold & Alone"

4. "Crying From the Bathroom"

5. "The Fiddler"

6. "Lubbock"

7. "SideChick"

8. "Drug Problem"

9. "Outcast"

10. "Sundy or Mundy"

11. "Good Die Young"

12. "Drunk Driving"

13. "FGA"

14. "Post-Sellout"