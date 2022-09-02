Kelsea Ballerini has dropped a powerful and ruminative new song, “What I Have.” The emotional track, which Ballerini co-wrote with Cary Barlowe and Alysa Vanderhym, arrives on the heels of her recent announcement of her divorce from Morgan Evans.

Opting for a stripped-back production, “What I Have” boasts diary-entry lyrics that vulnerably and beautifully chronicle Ballerini's thoughts on comparison and contentment. Country music is often described as a genre that’s “three chords and the truth,” and this song encapsulates that to a T.

“My neighbor’s grass is the hit of the street / But that don't mean mine ain't just as green / I've been comparin' shiny new toys / It's just the root of the thief of my joy / I know that's just the pony show,” Ballerini sings in the poignant first verse, before offering a changed perspective in the chorus.

“'Cause I got a roof over my head / I've got a warm body in bed / I'm doin' all right, right where I'm at / With what I have,” she reflects over gently strummed guitar chords. Though simple, the no-frills instrumentation really allows the 28-year-old’s heart-on-sleeve sentiments and delivery to shine.

Ballerini first shared the personal tune at a Grand Ole Opry show in January. There, she told the audience that the past two years of living with pandemic-forced restrictions and changes gifted her with a renewed outlook on life.

“It's made you look at what you have differently. For me, I've started to really appreciate the little things a lot more," she said, according to ABC.

Ballerini shared the news of her divorce from Evans on Aug. 29.

“This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth and effort that ultimately has come to an end," she said in a statement. "It's hard to find the words here ... but I feel extremely grateful for years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons."

Evans followed up with his own statement later that day to confirm the news.

"I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways," he said. "I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not."

“What I Have” is the latest preview of Ballerini’s fourth album, Subject to Change. Due out on Sept. 23, the 15-track collection includes its lead single “Heartfirst,” as well “Love Is a Cowboy” and “The Little Things,” all of which are also out now.

Ballerini is also set to kick off her Heartfirst Tour on Sept. 23 in New York, N.Y. The 10-date run will include stops in Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles, before concluding in Mashantucket, Conn. Find tickets here.

See the Cutest Pics of Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans See the cutest pictures of Kelsea Ballerini and her husband Morgan Evans . The two singers married on Dec. 2, 2017 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. They currently live in Nashville.