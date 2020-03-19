John Prine’s Wife Fiona Diagnosed With Coronavirus, Begs Fans to Stay Home for Others’ Safety

Fiona Prine, wife of iconic singer-songwriter John Prine, has been diagnosed with the coronavirus (COVID-19). In a video shared to her social media accounts on Tuesday (March 17), Prine shares the news of her diagnosis and begs fans to stay home for both their own and other people's safety.

Prine explains that both she and her husband were recently tested for the virus. "I have some of the typical symptoms. I didn't have a high fever, but I certainly had a cough and some breathlessness," she shares. "John, however, was also tested and his came back 'indeterminate.'

"There's a chance he may not have this virus, and we are working really, really hard and being really diligent about all of the protocols. We are quarantined and isolated from each other and members of the family," Prine adds. "It's hard, I won't lie, but it's absolutely important."

Fiona Prine goes on to explain how her husband is what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifies as someone at higher risk for the coronavirus due to his older age and past medical issues. "So many people have reached out to ask how we are and especially how John is, because many of you know that he's had a lot of different health issues over the years, and he is definitely in that vulnerable population they've been talking about," she shares.

"So far, he's fine." Prine continues. "He's always got a little something going on, but he's 73 years old and he may have some issues, but he may not have this virus and I want to keep it that way."

In 1999, John Prine was diagnosed with cancer and had a large area of diseased tissue removed from his neck, which caused a permanent alteration to the sound of his voice. Doctors also found cancer in his left lung in 2013, and it, too, was successfully removed. In February, he was forced to cancel tour dates after injuring his hip.

Although John Prine has not tested positive for the virus, his wife stresses the importance of making sure that the risk of him contracting it is as low as possible. "This would not be a good virus for him to get, or anyone like him in his age group with his underlying health conditions," she says. "It is really imperative that we stay home."

Fiona Prine says that it is still unclear where, exactly, she picked up the virus, but she is taking all precautions necessary to prevent its spread. "John and I returned from Europe last month, and maybe we picked it up there, maybe we didn't," she says. "But what's important now is that I'm not going to spread this. I'm not going to be responsible for passing this onto someone, least of all my husband."

Prine also makes a plea to the American public to stay at home and help prevent others from getting the illness, which has currently affected thousands of Americans.

"I'm asking you to please stay at home. That's all," she says. "The government can help, and I think they are really starting to really figure out that this is serious, this is life and death for God knows how many Americans. They can help, but, honestly, it is truly in our hands. It is up to us Americans to make an individual decision for our families and say, 'You know what? This is scary as hell. I may not get a paycheck next week. I don't know what I'm gonna do with the kids' ...

"Just stay home. Please, stay home," Prine adds. "I think we'll get through this if we do it together."

Although the three main signs of the coronavirus listed by the CDC are fever, cough and shortness of breath, Prine says that was not the first indicator of illness for her. "Fatigue is definitely one of the symptoms," she explains. "If you are inexplicably tired but have no other symptoms, that's how this started for me."

Before ending her video, Prine explains that she expects a full recovery from the illness, but once again stresses that others may not be so lucky.

"Just know I am fine and I will recover," she says. "I don't feel great. I wish I didn't have this. There are so many things I wish were different. There are families who are going to be devastated financially through this, and my heart goes out to them."

According to the World Health Organization -- which declared the coronavirus a pandemic on March 11 -- over 214,000 cases of the disease and 8,733 deaths because of it have been reported globally as of March 18. In the United States, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 7,038 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 97 deaths as of March 18.