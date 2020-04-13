Margo Price and Jeremy Ivey, John Paul White and more teamed up (virtually) for a special installment of NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series in honor of their friend and influence John Prine. Price, Ivey and White, along with Courtney Marie Andrews, Nathaniel Rateliff and Brandy Clark, perform some of their favorite Prine songs from home for the newly released episode.

Price and Ivey kick the set off, performing "That's the Way That the World Goes Round" from their bathtub, a nod to the line, "I was sittin' in the bathtub, coutin' my toes / When the radiator broke, the water all froze." The couple's young daughter, Ramona Lynn Ivey, dances with her mama as Price and Ivey harmonize on the song's final chorus.

The rest of the Tiny Desk (Home) Concert set in Prine's honor includes "Speed of the Sound of Loneliness" (Andrews, then Clark), "Sam Stone" (White) and "All the Best" (Rateliff). The artists also offered their own remembrances of how Prine made an impact on their lives, both musically and personally.

"He was always a very humble and kind soul," reflects Clark. The singer-songwriter admits that while she didn't know Prine well, she was thrilled to sing for him at a BMI event in his honor in 2018.

The love and admiration other artists have for Prine went both ways: Especially during the later years of his career, Prine often enlisted collaborators to both help him achieve his vision and spotlight artists in whom he believed. For example, he released two albums composed completely of duets with female artists, along with a collaborative record with bluegrass icon Mac Wiseman.

Prine died on April 7, at the age of 73, after contracting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in late March. He leaves behind his wife, Fiona, to whom he had been married for 24 years, as well as three sons, a daughter-in-law and grandchildren, along with a legion of adoring fans.

