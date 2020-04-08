Fiona Prine, John Prine's wife, has issued a statement following her husband's death on Tuesday (April 7) from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). "We have no words to describe the grief our family is experiencing at this time," she shares.

"John was the love of my life and adored by our sons Jody, Jack and Tommy, daughter-in-law Fanny, and by our grandchildren," Fiona Prine writes. She offers her thanks to the staff at Nashville's Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where John Prine had been hospitalized, who allowed her the opportunity to be with her husband in his final hours, in spite of how contagious the virus is.

"I sat with John -- who was deeply sedated -- in the hours before he passed," Fiona Prine adds, "and will be forever grateful for that opportunity." The Prines celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary on Monday (April 6).

John Prine was hospitalized on March 26, after experiencing "a sudden onset of COVID-19 symptoms." He was intubated on March 29 and remained in stable, but critical condition; however, as of April 2, he was in the ICU and also battling pneumonia in both of his lungs.

Fiona Prine revealed on March 17 that she had been diagnosed with the coronavirus. At the time, John Prine was tested, too, but his test came back "indeterminate;" therefore, the couple immediately isolated themselves from each other and others, especially because John Prine was at high risk for the virus because of his age and past health issues.

"My dearest wish is that people of all ages take this virus seriously and follow guidelines set by the CDC," Fiona Prine says in her statement. "Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the outpouring of love we have received from family, friends and fans all over the world. John will be so missed but he will continue to comfort us with his words and music and the gifts of kindness, humor and love he left for all of us to share."

The Prine family is asking that, in lieu of flowers and gifts, fans looking to honor the music icon consider a donation to Thistle Farms, Room in the Inn or the Nashville Rescue Mission. Funeral and other memorial arrangements have not been made public.

