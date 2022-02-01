Jason Isbell and Sheryl Crow Announce 2022 Co-Headlining Tour

Two talented songwriters are teaming up for a very special run of shows this summer. Jason Isbell and Sheryl Crow will co-headline a string of concert dates this June.

Announced today (Feb. 1), which also marks Isbell's 43rd birthday, the run includes seven dates across the U.S., beginning in St. Augustine, Fla. on June 9. They'll play two shows in Florida before heading to South Carolina, North Carolina and New York before wrapping things up in Virginia, just outside of Washington D.C.

Waxahatchee, the acclaimed project from indie singer-songwriter Katie Crutchfield, will serve as the opening act for all dates.

This isn't the first time Isbell and Crow have paired up musically. Crow recruited Isbell for a cover of Bob Dylan's "Everything Is Broken" featured on her 2019 record Threads, which also included collaborations with Emmylou Harris, Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, Margo Price, Stevie Nicks and many more.

Tickets for all seven shows will go on sale this Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. local time. You can find more information on ticketing at Jason Isbell's official website.

Jason Isbell and Sheryl Crow 2022 Tour Dates:

June 9 -- St. Augustine, Fla. @ The Saint Augustine Ampitheatre

June 10 -- St. Augustine, Fla. @ The Saint Augustine Ampitheatre

June 11 -- Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium

June 13 -- Cary, N.C. @ Koka Booth Stadium

June 15 -- Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

June 16 -- Vienna, Va. @ Wolf Trap Filene Center

June 17 -- Vienna, Va. @ Wolf Trap Filene Center

