Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Announce New Covers Album, ‘Georgia Blue’

Jason Isbell and his band, the 400 Unit, have announced a new covers album. Georgia Blue is due out Oct. 15 via Southeastern Records, the independent record label that Isbell founded.

The project features guest performances from a variety of Americana acts, including Brandi Carlile, Julien Baker, Béla Fleck, Steve Gorman, Peter Levin, Amanda Shires, Brittney Spencer, Chris Thile, Sadler Vaden and Adia Victoria. The first single — a cover of the R.E.M. song "Driver 8" featuring former Civil Wars member John Paul White — is available now.

With Georgia Blue, Isbell is making good on a promise he made during the 2020 election. On Nov. 5, 2020, Isbell tweeted that he would record a covers album of "Georgia songs" if Joe Biden managed to carry the state of Georgia, which had not elected a Democratic candidate since former president Bill Clinton's first run in 1992.

The digital release of Georgia Blue will coincide with Isbell and the 400 Unit's return to Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on Oct. 15, when they will kick off an eight-show residency at the historic venue. All physical versions of the album are due out on Nov. 29, to coincide with Record Store Day Black Friday.

Full album details for Georgia Blue are below, and it's now available to pre-order and pre-save. Proceeds from the project will benefit Black Voters Matter, Fair Fight and Georgia Stand-Up, all of which focus on protecting and ensuring voting rights.

Isbell may be known for his outspokenness as much as for his music. In August, the "Cover Me Up" singer announced that he would be requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to attend all of his shows moving forward. In an interview with MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle, he expressed grievances with how certain safety protocols have been politicized during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"You know, I'm all for freedom, but I think, if you're dead, you don't have any freedoms at all," Isbell said. "So it's probably important to stay alive before you start questioning your liberty."

In addition to a slate of headline shows, Isbell is set to headline ShoalsFest, a music festival in the Muscle Shoals area of northern Alabama that he created in 2019. The two-day event will also feature performances by Lucinda Williams, the Drive-By Truckers, Candi Staton, Shires, White and others.

Southeastern Records

Jason isbell and the 400 Unit's Georgia Blue Tracklist:

1. “Nightswimming” feat. Béla Fleck and Chris Thile (originally performed by R.E.M.)

2. “Honeysuckle Blue” feat. Sadler Vaden (originally performed by Drivin’ N’ Cryin’)

3. “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World” feat. Brittney Spencer (originally performed by

James Brown)

4. “Cross Bones Style” feat. Amanda Shires (originally performed by Cat Power)

5. “The Truth” feat. Adia Victoria (originally performed by Precious Bryant)

6. “I’ve Been Loving You Too Long” (originally performed by Otis Redding)

7. “Sometimes Salvation” feat. Steve Gorman (originally performed by The Black Crowes)

8. “Kid Fears” feat. Julien Baker and Brandi Carlile (originally performed by Indigo Girls)

9. “Reverse” (originally performed by Now It’s Overhead)

10. “Midnight Train to Georgia” feat. Brittney Spencer and John Paul White (originally performed by Gladys Knight & The Pips)

11. “In Memory of Elizabeth Reed” feat. Peter Levin (originally performed by The Allman

Brothers Band)

12. “I’m Through” (originally performed by Vic Chesnutt)

13. “Driver 8” feat. John Paul White (originally performed by R.E.M.)