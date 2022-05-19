ShoalsFest will return to Florence, Ala. this fall for two days of music from a star-studded lineup.

Scheduled for Oct. 1 and 2 at McFarland Park, the festival will once again welcome fans to enjoy special sets by top talents from Americana, folk, country and beyond. Saturday will feature performances from Nathaniel Ratliff and the Night Sweats, Danielle Ponder, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Wanda Band and Steve Trash. Fans can also enjoy a special "In The Round" set featuring festival founder Jason Isbell, John Paul White, Chris Tompkins and Gary Nichols.

Sunday includes appearances from Amanda Shires, Drivin N Cryin, John Moreland, Billy Allen + The Pollies a second set from Steve Trash. The event will wrap up with a final headlining performance from Isbell and his band, the 400 Unit.

ShoalsFest was first held in 2019 as a celebration of the Alabama town Isbell called home for many years. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the festival to go on hiatus in 2020, but returned the following year with an impressive roster of talent, including Lucinda Williams, Candi Staton and Cedric Burnside.

Tickets for ShoalsFest 2022 will go on sale beginning this Friday, May 20 at 10AM CDT. If you want to snag your passes early, a limited about of pre-sale tickets are available now by using the code SINGINGRIVER. You can find more information about ticketing at the ShoalsFest website.