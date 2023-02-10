Hear Willie Nelson’s Cover of Buck Owens’ ‘Tiger by the Tail’

Willie Nelson is putting his own spin on Buck Owens and his Buckaroos' classic 1964 hit, “Tiger by the Tail.”

Penned by Owens and prolific songwriter Harlan Howard, the upbeat number features Nelson’s signature vocal delivery over vibrant pedal steel and bass lines, and thumping drumbeats.

“​​I've got a tiger by the tail, it's plain to see / I won't be much when you get through with me / Well, I'm losing weight and turnin' mighty pale / Looks like I've got a tiger by the tail,” the country legend sings in the euphoric singalong chorus.

“Tiger by the Tail” is the latest preview of Nelson’s upcoming 73rd album, I Don’t Know a Thing About Love. Produced by his frequent collaborator Buddy Cannon, the 10-song set, serves as the “On the Road Again” singer’s tribute to Howard.

A member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame, Harlan Howard famously coined the description of country music as “three chords and the truth.” Over the span of his multi-decade career, the late tunesmith wrote timeless songs recorded by icons like Patsy Cline (“I Fall to Pieces”), Reba McEntire (“Somebody Should Leave”), the Judds (“Why Not Me”), Ray Price (“Heartache by the Number”), and Barbara Mandrell (“the Key’s in the Mailbox”).

Most recently, Nelson took home two Grammy Awards — one for Best Country Album for his latest album A Beautiful Time, and another for Best Country Solo Performance for “Live Forever” from the LP, Live Forever: a Tribute to Billy Joe Shaver.

On April 29 and April 30, the country living legend will celebrate his 90th birthday with a special concert titled, Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90. Held at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, the star-studded line-up will feature over 35 superstar acts, including Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves, the Chicks, Sheryl Crow and Snoop Dogg.