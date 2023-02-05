Willie Nelson just won his 11th Grammy. The icon took country music's first award at the 2023 Grammys, in a pre-show ceremony held Sunday afternoon.

The 89-year-old Nelson was not in attendance to accept the award. He was nominated alongside Kelsea Ballerini's "Heartfirst," Zach Bryan's "Something in the Orange," Miranda Lambert's "In His Arms" and Maren Morris' "Circles Around This Town."

Nelson's "Live Forever" is a cover of Billy Joe Shaver's song, and it was included on the 12-track tribute album, Live Forever: A Tribute to Billy Joe Shaver, released in November 2022. The album also included tracks recorded by Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff, Edie Brickell, Steve Earle and more. Nelson also finds himself nominated for Best Country Album for A Beautiful Time at the Grammys.

Even though the Country Music Hall of Famer artist scored most of his commercial hits decades ago, the last few years have brought significant critical acclaim. He's remained a very productive recording artist (more than a dozen albums in the last 10 years) and continued to tour.

The win at the 2023 Grammys follows wins in 2021, 2020 and 2018, plus a nomination in 2020.

Willie Nelson was nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame earlier this week

There will be an all-star concert for his 90th birthday in L.A. on April 30

His next album, I Don't Know a Thing About Love, drops March 3

The 2023 Grammy Awards airs live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5 on CBS. The show is set to feature performances from Luke Combs, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton and Kacey Musgraves, who will honor the late Loretta Lynn with a tribute.

