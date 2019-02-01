George Strait Drops Brand-New Song, ‘God and Country Music’ [LISTEN]

George Strait's new music is getting closer. On Friday morning (Feb. 1), the King of Country Music shared a brand-new song, "God and Country Music." Readers can press play above to listen.

Strait first played "God and Country Music" live during an early December show in Las Vegas, Nev., part of his ongoing Strait to Vegas residency. Slow and sparse, the song name-checks famous country songs and artists to make the point that both God and country music "never change."

"There's always lost in the found / Darkness in the "I Saw the Light" / It's still livin' in those small towns / In some church or backroad honky-tonk tonight / It's a dance between the sin and the salvation," sings Strait. "Come hell or high water, there's two things still worth savin' / God and country music."

“God and Country Music” was written by Luke Laird, Barry Dean and Lori McKenna. The song features Strait's grandson, Harvey Strait, as well.

At that Las Vegas show, Strait also performed two other new songs: "Every Little Honky Tonk Bar" and "Codigo," which he released in December. All three come from a forthcoming new album from Strait, which he told fans in Vegas will be called Honky Tonk Time Machine.

Honky Tonk Time Machine, due out on March 29, will be Strait's first disc of new material since 2015's Cold Beer Conversation. In 2016, Strait released a greatest hits package, Strait Out of the Box: Part 2.

Since concluding his The Cowboy Rides Away Tour in 2014 -- which was billed as his farewell tour -- non-Las Vegas shows have been a relatively rare occurrence for Strait; however, in November he announced a 2019 stop in Atlanta, Ga., with a bill that also includes Chris Stapleton, Chris Janson and Ashley McBryde. In addition to more Las Vegas residency dates, Strait has also booked a few additional non-Vegas shows for 2019.

