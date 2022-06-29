Fancy Hagood, who is known for his self-described brand of "queer Southern pop," has teamed up with country veteran Kacey Musgraves for a new song called "Blue Dream Baby."

Released in honor of International Pride Day and co-written by Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild along with Alysa Vanderheym, the song opens with disco-flavored beats and rhythmic acoustic guitar as Hagood dives into the tune.

Musgraves soon joins on harmony in the chorus, and the two sing the lyrics about a burgeoning love affair while panoramic production accompanies them.

Musgraves takes the second verse, and the pair continue to sing the chorus and bridge together. The song's modern, yet retro instrumentation also continues throughout the song, adding a sort of cosmic flair.

Hagood shares that the collaboration came together, in part, thanks to Musgraves' boyfriend, Cole Schafer.

"Kacey and I share stuff we've written from time to time with each other, but it was actually her boyfriend who heard 'Blue Dream Baby' first," Hagood shares in a press release. "He told her about it, and later that night, she and I were texting when she asked to hear it. To my absolute amazement she was super into it — and the rest is history! I'm still pinching myself that I get to put out a song in the world with someone who is not only one of my favorite artists, but also one of my closest friends. It doesn't get any more special than this!"

Hagood also released a music video showing the animated version of himself, having been abducted by "gayaliens," and the alien version of Musgraves throwing a disco party in space.

"Blue Dream Baby" follows Hagood's "Bored," released in May of 2022. He also collaborated with Abby Anderson for the reimagined version of her song, "Where Did All the Cowboys Go," released in April.

