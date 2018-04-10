Everything You Need to Know About the 2018 ACM Awards

The ACM Awards will be back in Las Vegas, Nev., in 2018 -- and, after a year at the city's T-Mobile Arena, will return to their previous home. A few other tweaks, both in the voting process and in the timing of the show, not to mention in its hosts, have been made for 2018 as well.

So, when are the 2018 ACM Awards? Who are the nominees? What else should country music fans know about the annual awards show? Read on for all the details about Country Music's Party of the Year.

When and Where Are the the 2018 ACM Awards?

The 2018 ACM Awards will take place at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15. The ceremony will begin at 8PM ET.

In 2018, the ACMs will be, for many of the artists, fans and media members attending, as well as for a number of those behind the scenes of the event, the first time in Las Vegas since the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting. The awards show moved to Las Vegas in 2003 and have taken place there every year since, with the exception of a one-time move, in 2015, to Texas, to celebrate the show's 50th anniversary. ACM CEO Pete Fisher admits that not going back to Vegas in 2018 "was certainly an option," but one "that was quickly dismissed."

"I would actually say that the exact opposite was the pull we were feeling: We felt the need to return to Vegas," he notes, "and, actually, it's been a little difficult waiting six months ... Everyone has been really anticipating the return to Las Vegas.

"The Vegas community has been so supportive of the Academy and the country music industry," Fisher adds. "We are very grateful to the Vegas community, and our hearts -- they just dropped when we heard of the tragedy."

Where Can I Watch the 2018 ACM Awards and the 2018 ACM Awards Red Carpet?

The 2018 ACM Awards will air live on CBS. Details about how to watch the 2018 ACM Awards red carpet arrivals have not yet been revealed; however, as arrivals happen, The Boot will share photos of the stars on the red carpet.

Who’s Hosting the 2018 ACM Awards and 2018 ACM Awards Red Carpet?

Reba McEntire is hosting the 2018 ACM Awards; she announced the news on March 1, just prior to revealing this year's nominees.

McEntire hosted the ACM Awards in a number of past years: She first hosted the show in 1986, with Mac Davis and John Schneider, and then returned in 1988, that time with Hank Williams Jr. as her co-host. In 1993, McEntire co-hosted the ACM Awards with Randy Owen and George Strait, and she and Alan Jackson co-hosted the ceremony in 1995.

McEntire finally hosted the ACM Awards solo for the first time in 1999, and then every year from 2001 through 2010. She and Blake Shelton co-hosted the ceremony in 2011 and 2012, before McEntire bowed out to make room for Luke Bryan as Shelton's co-host.

Bryan and Shelton co-hosted the ACM Awards until 2016, when Shelton departed and Dierks Bentley signed on. In early February, Bentley revealed during the 2018 Country Radio Seminar that he and Bryan would not be co-hosting this year.

The Academy of Country Music has not yet revealed a host or co-hosts for the 2018 ACM Awards red carpet broadcast. The Boot will share that information when it's made available.

Who’s Nominated at the 2018 ACM Awards?

Reba McEntire and Entertainment Tonight host Nancy O'Dell revealed the nominees for the 2018 ACM Awards on March 1. Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett are among the most-nominated artists this year, and there are a number of newbies in the mix; a complete list of nominees is available here, and some analysis can be found here.

Who's Going to Win at the 2018 ACM Awards?

On March 26, the ACM revealed that Brett Young, Lauren Alaina and Midland are 2018's New Male Vocalist of the Year, New Female Vocalist of the Year and New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year, respectively. As for the other categories, you'll just have to watch and find out -- but, if you're wondering, these are The Boot readers' and staff members' predictions.

As 2018 ACM Awards winners are announced, The Boot will update this winners list with results.

How Does Voting Work for the 2018 ACM Awards?

Click here for a complete explanation of the ACM Awards voting process.

Who’s Performing at the 2018 ACM Awards?

Here's a complete rundown of 2018 ACM Awards performers, and what we know about their performances:

ACM CEO Pete Fisher tells The Boot that the show will also include a tribute to the victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting; details on that moment are still scarce, but Billboard reports that the show will begin with the special moment.

"This is the elephant in the room," says ACM Awards Executive Producer RA Clark. "We are going to address it right at the top of the show ... I feel like we found the appropriate voices to put to it. Then we have to get into our show -- not leave it behind, but focus on what's ahead of us."

Clark and his co-producer, Barry Adelman, say they worked with Aldean on the concept for the tribute.

Who’s Presenting at the 2018 ACM Awards?

Cam, Dustin Lynch, Kiefer Sutherland, Sugarland, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, Entertainment Tonight host Nancy O’Dell, actress Rebecca Romijn, Olympic alpine skier Lindsey Vonn, The Talk host and musician Eve and actors Sam Elliott, Ashton Kutcher, David Boreanaz, AJ Buckley and Max Thieriot will all present trophies during the 2018 ACM Awards. Additional presenters are likely to be announced prior to the show.

Who Will be Attending the 2018 ACM Awards?

Expect to see McEntire and all of this year's performers and presenters at the 2018 ACM Awards ceremony, not to mention most of, if not all of, the nominees! Fans can attend the show, too.

What About the Rest of the 2018 ACM Awards-Related Events?

The ACM's Party for a Cause always precedes the ACM Awards; this year, the Party for a Cause will run April 12-15 and consist of events throughout Las Vegas. Scheduled events include ACM Stories, Songs & Stars, a guitar pull-style event; the first-ever ACM Topgolf Tee-Off; the Pool Party for a Cause, Tailgate Party and Bash at the Beach; an ACM Awards after-party and more.

A portion of proceeds from ACM Party for a Cause events will benefit ACM Lifting Lives. Visit PartyForACause.com to learn more about the event and tickets.

Top 10 Moments From the 2017 ACM Awards