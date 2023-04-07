This year, Darius Rucker will release his first full album in six years with Carolyn's Boy, and he is giving fans another taste of the forthcoming project with his newly-released radio single, "Fires Don't Start Themselves."

The fun and steamy song was written by Dan Isbell, Ben Hayslip and Jacob Rice, and it finds Rucker singing about a couple who are finally sharing a long-awaited night along together.

"Then we'll dance through the kitchen / And straight down the hall / Let my old blue jeans and your sundress fall / Girl, we're holding the lighter / And fires don't start themselves," she sings in the chorus.

The feel-good tune features an upbeat rhythm and traditional country instrumentation, and Rucker says the tune's throwback style instantly struck him.

"When I first heard 'Fires Don’t Start Themselves,' the hook immediately got me,” he says in a press release. "The beginning of the chorus, 'Let’s drink what’s left of this … ' is classic '90s country. I love it!"

Rucker's latest song follows news of his Starting Fires Tour, launching June 15 in Roanoke, Va., and wrapping Oct. 14 in Nashville, Tenn.

Rucker is bringing Drew Green and Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors along as openers.

The star has yet to announce an official release date for Carolyn's Boy, but he has shared that album will include previously released songs "Same Beer Different Problems" and "Ol' Church Hymn" feat. Chapel Hart. The album is named in honor of his late mother, Carolyn.

"I wanted to name the record Carolyn’s Boy because Mom never got to see any of my success," Rucker shared on Today upon announcing the record. "She died before any of this happened, so it’s just another homage to the greatest woman I’ve ever known."