Lily Rose, Morgan Wade, Camille Parker + More Join CMT Next Women of Country 2022

CMT has named 10 of country music's most promising rising female acts to its 2022 Next Women of Country class. Launched in 2013, the prestigious Next Women of Country (NWOC) program spotlights talented female acts on the verge of stardom; alumni include Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Carly Pearce and Kacey Musgraves.

Joining the NWOC ranks in 2022 are Lily Rose, the viral "Villain" hitmaker who's going out on tour this year with Chris Lane, and Morgan Wade, whose roots-leaning 2021 album, Reckless, landed at No. 4 on Taste of Country's Critic's Picks list of the best albums of the year.

"The Flame" star-in-the-making Camille Parker also makes the list, as do Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Amythyst Kiah, country mainstay Miko Marks and American Idol Top 5 finalist Laci Kaye Booth. TikTok star Julia Cole joins NWOC this year too, as does the genre-blending Madeline Edwards, Texas-born singer-songwriter Jenna Paulette and Callista Clark -- the latter of whom, at 18 years old, is the youngest Next Women of Country member in the program's history.

“We are so excited to welcome our newest class of ultra-talented female artists into our beloved CMT Next Women of Country franchise,” explains CMT's Leslie Fram. “Each is boldly blazing their own spirited path on their own terms, destined to make a lasting impact on country music. We celebrate this diverse group of women and look forward to supporting their work and their careers in 2022 and beyond.”

Each member of this year's NWOC class will receive year-long, cross-brand support from CMT, including play for their music and music videos on the TV channel, CMT Hot 20 Countdown and more.

Additionally, for the second year running, the program kicked off with a three-hour special episode that premiered on Saturday (Jan. 22.) It offered viewers a chance to get to know each new NWOC member through interviews and performances, plus a special interview with Maren Morris, who was named a member of the CMT Next Women of Country program early on in her own career.

