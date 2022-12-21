Burgeoning country artist Lily Rose struggles with the pain of moving on in her brand new single "Truth Is."

Co-written with Stephen Carey, Ian Christian and Matt Morrisey, the cutting track finds Rose trying to navigate the end of a relationship. She spends her whiskey-soaked nights finding comfort in memories of the past instead of moving on and starting over.

"Truth is I'd be lyin' / I ain't tryin' to get over you / Truth is I should want somebody new / But I don't want to," Rose admits in the track's confessional chorus. "'Cause the minute I move on's the minute you're gone / So I'll keep hanging on a little too long / 'Cause chasin' down what we were / With this hundred proof is / Easier to swallow than the truth is, truth is."

"We've all been in a place where you believe you are over someone or something, but you realize you're lying to yourself," Rose explains in a statement. "I hope fans feel like their experience that they've once felt, or are currently feeling, is explained in the three minutes of 'Truth Is," Rose says. "I wrote this song with three of my favorite people, and being able to close out the year by celebrating my friends is a huge blessing."

The release of "Truth Is" marks the end of a big year for Rose, who became the first country artist ever to earn the title of Outstanding Breakthrough Artist at the GLAAD Awards. She also earned a nomination for Best New Female Artist at the Academy of Country Music Awards, alongside rising talents Tenille Arts, Priscilla Block, Caitlyn Smith and this year's winner, Lainey Wilson.

Next year, Rose will hit the road for a stretch of headlining shows and festival appearances through the spring and summer. You can find full details on ticketing options for all upcoming shows at Lily Rose's official website.

Lily Rose's 2023 Tour Dates:

Feb. 9 - Allston, Mass. @ Brighton Music Hall

Feb. 10 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Milkboy

Feb. 11 - New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

Feb. 16 - Athens, Ga. @ Georgia Theatre

Feb. 17 - Starkville, Miss. @ Rick's Cafe

Feb. 18 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Zydeco

April 29 - Indio, Calif. @ Stagecoach

June 1 - Panama City Beach, Fla. @ Frank Brown Park

July 27-29 - Three Forks, Mont. @ Headwaters Country Jam

July 27 - Cardwell, Mont. @ The Bridge at Three Forks

Aug. 11-13 - Atlantic City, NJ @ TidalWave Festival