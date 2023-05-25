Lily Rose Takes &#8216;The Voice&#8217; Stage With Diplo for New Collab, &#8216;Sad in the Summer&#8217; [Watch]

Lily Rose made her debut on The Voice stage during the Season 23 finale on Tuesday (May 23). The budding country artist performed alongside electronic dance music artist Diplo as the pair sang their new collab,  "Sad in the Summer," on which the country singer is featured.

"I don't wanna be sad in the summer, so / Please don't let me go 'til it's over / I don't wanna be sad in the summer, so / Can you just hold me close a little longer? / Keep makin' love while the sun shines / When September comes, wе'll say goodbye / I don't wanna be sad in the summеr, so / Sad in the summer, so sad in the summer, no," the two harmonize on the chorus.

Rose took center-stage during the performance and engaged the audience as Diplo strummed on his guitar with his band. The set was decked out like a swamp at sunset to play the song off of Diplo's newest album, Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2 — Swamp Savant. The project — released on April 28 — is the follow-up to his previous 2020 foray into country music, Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil.

"Sad in the Summer" is a summer heartbreak song, with the main character begging their lover to stay until summer is over. There's Western influence, with a humming fiddle carrying the track, and an element of EDM, but it doesn't overwhelm the song's country influence.

The Voice pulled out all the stops during this season's finale as the show said goodbye to Blake Shelton. The winningest coach is retiring and will be replaced by Reba McEntire.

