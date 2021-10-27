Lily Rose Is Engaged to Girlfriend Daira Eamon

Lily Rose, the rising singer-songwriter behind the viral hit "Villain," is engaged! She recently popped the question to Daira Eamon, her girlfriend of three years, during a low-key stroll through Nashville's Germantown neighborhood.

The proposal spot has important personal significance to the couple, Rose explained to People when she broke the news of her engagement: "The first apartment we shared together was in Germantown. We would walk down 5th Avenue to get to our favorite bar, Mother's Ruin, two to three times a week," the singer shares. "We've had so many days and nights there that I knew it was the most special spot to start our next chapter together!"

Beyond choosing a meaningful setting, Rose made the big night extra special by inviting a crowd of friends and family to wait for them at Mother's Ruin. And while she loved having those nearest and dearest to the couple there to celebrate the moment, she admits that the logistics of arranging the surprise were a little overwhelming, and it felt strange to keep a big secret from her partner.

"Keeping all of this under wraps was truly one of the hardest things I've ever done. I kept saying to myself, 'How am I supposed to keep the biggest plan I've ever made from my best friend and partner?'" she recounts. "It was crazy to keep secret! Especially with our families and friends coming into town."

The most important part of the experience, adds Rose, was getting to tell Daira "how much I love her," especially at a time when they're both ready to take the next step in their relationship. "We just bought a house, it's been a life-changing year, and I cannot imagine waiting another minute to ask D to marry me," the singer explains.

Rose, one of the few openly gay country artists signed to a major label in Nashville, has previously spoken up about her hopes that her music and career will inspire others in the LGBTQ+ community, both within and beyond the country genre. Her rise to stardom came in late 2020 after clips of "Villain" went viral on TikTok; the song then debuted at No. 1 on iTunes and all-genre country charts. Since then, the singer has signed a joint deal with Big Loud Records, Republic and Back Blocks Music, and released a string of singles and her Stronger Than I Am EP.