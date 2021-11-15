Sam Hunt (and Friends) Leading 2022 Casa Fiesta Festival in Mexico

Sam Hunt will visit the shores of sunny Cancun, Mexico, next year. The star has been announced as the headliner of Casa Fiesta Featuring Sam Hunt and Friends, a four-day, full-experience music event that is slated to take place March 14-18, 2022.

Joining Hunt for his spring break party will be up-and-comers Parker McCollum, Shy Carter and Lily Rose. Rapper Nelly will take the stage, too, as will Nashville-based rock group the Band Camino, Texas reggae-pop act Surfaces and singer-songwriter Tai Verdes.

Along with music from a diverse lineup of acts, Casa Fiesta will offer a variety of excursions, pool parties and activities along the beaches of Cancun. Purchase of Casa Fiesta Experience packages includes full access to everything the festival has to offer, plus hotel accommodations. For more details on participating hotels, and info about the festival, visit its website.

Tickets to Casa Fiesta are on sale now. The event is a partnership with experience curation technology company Pollen, which has previously helped create events like Brett Young's Caliville festival and Dustin Lynch's Pool Situation.

By the time March 2022 rolls around, it's not out of the realm of possibility that Hunt fans might have some new music to sink their teeth into. During a recent Taste of Country Nights interview, the singer said he's got his next album written, but not yet recorded. Though Hunt is known for genre-blending and experimentation, he says that his next project will lean more into what works.

"I don’t think it’s anything experimental," Hunt said, speaking of album No. 3. "They say, 'Stay in your lane.' I have to tell myself that a lot because I like to venture out a little beyond my capacity."

His current single, "23," is not officially attached to any album track list as of yet. When he sent the song to country radio, it was his first new music since he released his 2020 sophomore project, Southside.

